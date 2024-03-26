‘Wolf Night’: Screen Gems Wins Hot Platinum Dunes Package With Filmmaker Jonathan Liebesman

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s Screen Gems has landed that Platinum Dunes’ package we told you about at the start of the month, Wolf Night, which has Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles helmer Jonathan Liebesman directing.

Will Honley and April Maguire wrote the screenplay, the storyline of which is being kept close to the vest.

Michael Bitar is overseeing the project for Screen Gems. Alex Ginno will oversee for Platinum Dunes.

Liebesman is a South African filmmaker whose movies have grossed $1.3 billion at the global box office; his titles include Platinum Dunes’ blockbuster reboot of Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Warner Bros’ Wrath of the Titans, Sony Pictures’ Battle Los Angeles, New Line’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and Revolution Studios/Sony’s Darkness Falls. He’s an EP on the MTV series The Shannara Chronicles and directed four episodes of Paramount+’s Halo series.

Michael Bay and Brad Fuller’s Platinum Dunes has a summer tentpole over at Paramount in Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and directed by Michael Sarnoski. The pic opens on June 28.

Liebesman is repped by CAA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

Honley wrote the movies Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Blood, Bloodline and The Hive. Maguire and Honley just co-penned the Megan Fox and Madeline Zima sci-fi thriller Subservience from Millennium Media.

Honley is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, MGMT Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Maguire is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, MGMT Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Deadline reported last fall that Screen Gems Boss Steve Bersch had exited with former Paramount EVP Ashley Brucks taking over as President of the genre division.

