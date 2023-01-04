Wolf Moon 2023: when it will peak in the UK and other full moon dates

Raven Saunt
·14 min read
Wolf Moon 2023 what time it peaks UK full moon dates for the year - MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Wolf Moon 2023 what time it peaks UK full moon dates for the year - MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

The Wolf Moon will be the first of the year. This full moon was so named because villagers used to hear packs of wolves howling in hunger around this time of the year.

It's also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon and Snow Moon, although the latter is usually associated with February's full moon.

Here we've compiled a complete guide to the Moon, Earth's only natural satellite and the largest and brightest object in our night sky, which has enchanted and inspired mankind for centuries.

From supermoon to blue moon, here's everything explained in one place.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon will reach its peak on January 6 at 11.07pm.

How often does a full moon occur?

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days and happens when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays. It occurs when the Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

While most years see 12 full moons, some years have 13. This means that some months will see two full moons, with the second known as a Blue Moon.

This happened in 2020, when 13 full moons graced our skies, with the two full moons in October, as well as four penumbral lunar eclipses.

Why do full moons have different names?

The early Native Americans didn't record time using months of the Julian or Gregorian calendar. Instead tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of the seasons and lunar months.

Most of the names relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location. However, it wasn't a uniform system and tribes tended to name and count moons differently. Some, for example, counted four seasons a year while others counted five. Others defined a year as 12 moons, while others said there were 13.

Colonial Americans adopted some of the moon names and applied them to their own calendar system which is why they're still in existence today, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

When are the other full moons of 2023?

February: Snow Moon

The Snow Moon is named after the cold white stuff because historically it's always been the snowiest month in America. It's also traditionally referred to as the Hunger Moon, because hunting was very difficult in snowy conditions.

When? February 5

Snow Moon 2023 when what date time it peaks in the UK other full moon dates - Ted S. Warren
Snow Moon 2023 when what date time it peaks in the UK other full moon dates - Ted S. Warren

March: Worm Moon

March's full moon is so called because, as temperatures warm, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds start finding food. It also has multiple other names including the Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Crust Moon, while its Anglo Saxon name is the Lenten Moon.

The Worm Moon graces our skies in the same month as the Spring Equinox. This full moon is important because it is used to fix the date of Easter, which is always the Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

When? March 7

super worm moon march new york city when peaks dates 2023 - Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
super worm moon march new york city when peaks dates 2023 - Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

April: Pink Moon

April's full moon is known as the Pink Moon, but don't be fooled into thinking it actually turns pink. It is instead named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring.

It is also known as the Egg Moon, due to spring egg-laying season. Some coastal tribes referred to it as Fish Moon because it appeared at the same time as the shad swimming upstream.

It is also important to note that the Pink Moon appears during the same month as the Lyrid meteor shower.

When? April 6

pink moon april when what date time it peaks in the uk other next full moon dates 2023
pink moon april when what date time it peaks in the uk other next full moon dates 2023

May: Flower Moon

May's full moon is known as the Flower Moon because, by the time it arrives, spring has officially sprung and colourful blooms dot the landscape.

This full moon is also known as Corn Planting Moon, as crops are sown in time for harvest, or Milk Moon, as May was previously known as the "Month of Three Milkings".

In 2022, this coincided with a total lunar eclipse. Those in the UK were not able to see every part of the eclipse, but were still able to see it at totality when the entire Moon turned red - which is deemed the Blood Moon.

When? May 5

lunar eclipse blood moon flower full moon when what date peak time uk calendar dates may 2023
lunar eclipse blood moon flower full moon when what date peak time uk calendar dates may 2023

June: Strawberry Moon

June's full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon as it occurs after the beginning of the strawberry picking season.

It is also known as Rose Moon or Hot Moon, commemorating the start of the summer's warm weather.

It appears in the same month as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, in which we can enjoy around 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

When? June 4

full moon strawberry june uk dates 2023 - AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
full moon strawberry june uk dates 2023 - AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

July:  Buck Moon

July's full moon gets its name from male deer which shed and regrow their antlers at this time of year.

When? July 3

August: Sturgeon Moon

Synonymous with the final days of summer and the beginning of the harvest, August's full moon is named after the prehistoric-looking fish that Native Americans would catch at this time of year.

It is also often referred to as the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer haze.

When? August 1

august full moon super sturgeon 2023 uk dates - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
august full moon super sturgeon 2023 uk dates - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

September: Harvest Moon

September's full moon is the closest to the Autumn equinox. It is referred to as the Harvest Moon because it was during this month that most of the crops were harvested ahead of the autumn with the moon giving light to farmers so they could carry on working longer in the evening.

Some tribes also called it the Barley Moon, the Full Corn Moon or Fruit Moon.

When? September 29

full harvest moon super october northumberland uk dates when see 2023 - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
full harvest moon super october northumberland uk dates when see 2023 - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

October: Hunter's Moon

October's full moon is so named as it came to signify the ideal time for hunting game, which were becoming fatter from eating falling grains, as people planned for the cold months ahead.

It is also known as the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon.

When? October 28

Hunters moon 2023 next when it peaks dates times uk october - Danny Lawson/PA Wire/Press Association
Hunters moon 2023 next when it peaks dates times uk october - Danny Lawson/PA Wire/Press Association

November: Beaver Moon

Beavers typically start building their winter dams in November, leading to this full moon moniker. In addition, winter frosts historically began to take their toll during this time, hence its alternative name of Frost Moon, too.

In 2021, the Beaver Moon coincided with a partial lunar eclipse, otherwise known as a Half Blood Moon, as part of the moon travelled through the Earth's full 'umbral' shadow. The event lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes, making it the longest in 580 years, according to the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University, Indiana.

When? November 27

beaver frost full moon november when to see peak time uk 2023 calendar dates
beaver frost full moon november when to see peak time uk 2023 calendar dates

December: Cold Moon

The final full moon of the year is the Cold Moon, which is so named after the long and dark nights as winter's grip tightens.

But, falling in the festive season, it's also often referred to as Moon before Yule or Long Nights Moon.

When? December 27

Cold Moon what time it peaks in the UK this year december and full moon dates for 2023 - GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Cold Moon what time it peaks in the UK this year december and full moon dates for 2023 - GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Blood Supermoon

A blood supermoon is a lunar eclipse which occurs during a full moon.

An eclipse occurs when the Earth obscures the Moon from the Sun. However, for a blood moon, the satellite is only briefly obscured from the Sun by the Earth's shadow, meaning that light filters through the Earth's atmosphere, allowing only the long wavelengths, red and orange, to travel through and reflect from the Moon's surface back to Earth.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon is only visible from certain parts of the world, with NASA saying that those in Hawaii have the best view.

Total lunar eclipses

A total lunar eclipse, otherwise known as a 'blood moon', occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. At the distance of the Moon, this shadow appears like the bull’s eye at the centre of a dartboard.

The umbral shadow slowly creeps across the Moon’s disc until it engulfs it completely. You might think the Moon would disappear from view at this point but this is typically not the case. The Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens, refracting or bending the Sun's red light to infill the otherwise dark umbra. This results in the Moon's usual bright white hue transforming into a deep blood orange.

Space fans will remember that the last total lunar eclipse graced our skies on May 16, 2022. Although people in the UK were not able to see every part of the eclipse, the lunar eclipse at totality (when the entire Moon turns red) was visible.

The Moon started to enter the Earth's shadow just after 2.30am BST, with the full eclipse occurring just before 4.30am. It lasted for over five hours, ending at 7.50am, however observers in the UK were only able to see the eclipse between 2.32am and 5.10am.

lunar eclipse full moon when to see peak time uk 2023 calendar dates
lunar eclipse full moon when to see peak time uk 2023 calendar dates

We were treated to a partial lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. This type of eclipse takes place when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon, but they do not precisely form a straight line. If weather conditions are in our favour, half of the moon will appear in the sky with a reddish glow.

Once in a blue moon

Does this well-known phrase have anything to do with the Moon? Well, yes it does. We use it to refer to something happening very rarely and a blue moon is a rare occurrence.

A monthly blue moon is the name given to a second full moon that occurs in a single calendar month and this typically occurs only once every two to three years. In 2020, the Hunter's Moon on October 31 was a blue moon because it is the second full moon to occur in October.

A seasonal blue moon describes the third of four full moons to occur in an astronomical season.

There's lots of other moons, too - how many do you know?

Full moon

We all know what these are. They come around every month and light up the sky at night.

New moon

Sometimes known as the invisible phase, as it generally can't be seen in the sky. It's when the Sun and Moon are aligned, with the Sun and Earth on opposite sides of the Moon. As a result, the side of the Moon that faces the Earth is left in complete darkness.

Black moon

Most experts agree that this refers to the second new moon in a calendar month, while some use the term to describe the third new moon in a season of four new moons. The last black moon took place on August 19, 2020.

Blood moon

Also known as a total lunar eclipse. It's when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the result of a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. There was one in the UK in January 2019, with the next one set to be visible over South America, North America and parts of Europe and Africa on May 16, 2022. Space fans in the UK won't be able to see every phase of this eclipse, but should be able to see it at totality when the Moon appears with a reddish-orange glow.

What is a supermoon?

Ever looked up at the night sky to see a full moon so close you could almost touch it? Well you've probably spotted a supermoon.

The impressive sight happens when a full moon is at the point in its orbit that brings it closest to Earth. To us Earth-lings, it appears up to 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent bigger.

Supermoon is not an astrological term though. Its scientific name is actually Perigee Full Moon, but supermoon is more catchy and is used by the media to describe our celestial neighbour when it gets up close.

Astrologer Richard Nolle first came up with the term supermoon and he defined it as "… a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90 per cent of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit", according to earthsky.org.

How many supermoons were there in 2022?

In 2022, there were supermoons on June 14 and on July 13.

What do I look for?

Head outside at sunset when the Moon is closest to the horizon and marvel at its size. As well as being closer and brighter, the Moon (clouds permitting) should also look orange and red in colour.

Why? Well, as moonlight passes through the thicker section of the atmosphere, light particles at the red end of the spectrum don't scatter as easily as light at the blue end of the spectrum.

So when the Moon looks red, you're just looking at red light that wasn't scattered. As the Moon gets higher in the sky, it returns to its normal white/yellow colour.

Will the tides be larger?

Yes. When full or new moons are especially close to Earth, it leads to higher tides. Tides are governed by the gravitational pull of the Moon and, to a lesser extent, the Sun. Because the Sun and Moon go through different alignments, this affects the size of the tides.

Tell me more about the Moon

  • The Moon is 4.6 billion years old and was formed between 30-50 million years after the solar system.

  • It is smaller than Earth - about the same size as Pluto in fact.

  • Its surface area is less than the surface area of Asia - about 14.6 million square miles according to space.com

  • Gravity on the Moon is only 1/6 of that found on Earth.

  • The Moon is not round, but is egg-shaped with the large end pointed towards Earth.

  • It would take 135 days to drive by car to the Moon at 70 mph (or nine years to walk).

  • The Moon has "moonquakes" caused by the gravitational pull of Earth.

  • Experts believe the Moon has a molten core, just like Earth.

How was the Moon formed?

Man on the Moon

Only 12 people have ever walked on the Moon and they were all American men, including (most famously) Neil Armstrong who was the first in 1969 on the Apollo 11 mission.

The last time mankind sent someone to the Moon was in 1972 when Gene Cernan visited on the Apollo 17 mission.

Although Armstrong was the first man to walk on the Moon, Buzz Aldrin was the first man to urinate there. While millions watched the Moon Landing on live television, Aldrin was forced to go in a tube fitted inside his space suit.

Buzz Aldrin moon landing full moon when to see peak time uk calendar dates 2023 - AP
Buzz Aldrin moon landing full moon when to see peak time uk calendar dates 2023 - AP

When the astronauts took off their helmets after their moonwalk, they noticed a strong smell, which Armstrong described as “wet ashes in a fireplace” and Aldrin as “spent gunpowder”. It was the smell of moon-dust brought in on their boots.

The mineral, armalcolite, discovered during the first moon landing and later found at various locations on Earth, was named after the three Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

An estimated 600 million people watched the Apollo 11 landing live on television, a world record until 750 million people watched the wedding of the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

neil armstrong moon landing when to see peak time uk calendar dates 2023
neil armstrong moon landing when to see peak time uk calendar dates 2023

One of President Nixon’s speechwriters had prepared an address entitled: “In Event of Moon Disaster”. It began: “Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay to rest in peace.” If the launch from the Moon had failed, Houston was to close down communications and leave Armstrong and Aldrin to their death.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information. 

Latest Stories

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

    The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games against the Bruins. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrist

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a