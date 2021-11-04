Wolf-dog hybrid found dead in Orange County

A presumed wolf-dog hybrid that escaped from its enclosure over the summer was found dead Monday, according to Orange County officials.

The animal was one of about 12 that escaped from the Cedar Grove community in July and the only one that appears to have remained in the area, officials said.

The animals, which experts confirmed in August show traits consistent with wolf-dog cross breeding, are believed to be part-German shepherd.

Tenille Fox, a spokesperson for Orange County Animal Services, said the dead animal found off of N.C. 86 in Hillsborough, a female, appears to have been hit by a car.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome, especially given the efforts to bring the dog to safety,” she said in an emailed statement.

Officials believe there are still two animals unaccounted for, but Fox said they have not been seen in the area recently.

They have likely left the area or died, she added.

Nine wolf-dog hybrids have been recovered since the July escape, with eight found shortly after and the latest captured on Aug. 10.

They are currently being held at a county facility.

Orange County Animal Services said a presumed to be wolf-German shepherd hybrid that escaped from its enclosure in July was found dead Monday. This is one of the other dogs that was previously captured.

Fox said the hybrid animals are not fully socialized with people, and that there is no approved rabies vaccine for them.

They are not allowed to be kept as pets in Orange County. Animal Services is looking for a rescue or sanctuary to care for them.

“Although tremendous efforts have been made to secure appropriate placement options for the wolfdogs currently housed at the shelter, we have not been able to secure placement at this point,” Fox said.

