The "Wolf" Cut Is the Autumnal Style Everyone Is Getting This Season

There may be someone for everyone, but 2022 has shown us that there is a haircut/hairstyle for everyone as well. We went from the Jellyfish trend to the Hime haircut and now there is the "wolf" cut for the fall.

The wolf cut is a chic hybrid of the mullet and the shag but with a choppy and layered appeal. Amassing over two billion views on TikTok, the style is a major inspiration for those who want a hair edit for the autumn but don't want to commit to a lengthy chop. Anyone can rock the wolf cut, but new-gen A-listers such as Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus have been at the forefront of the cut, leaving the masses to take notes to recreate their way.

With the wolf cut, there are many variations of the update — for those on the edgier side, you can wear the style tousled with a lived-in look and for those on the softer side, you can opt for elongated layers. The cut overall is low-maintenance and suits any existing hair length and texture. Who wouldn't want a get-up-and-go hairstyle for the fall? Sign us up.