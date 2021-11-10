Wolf Blitzer Mocked For Posting Misleading Photo Of D.C. Gas Prices

Wolf Blitzer fueled a lot of Twitter mockery after he posted a photo of the high prices at a Washington, D.C., gas station.

On Tuesday, the CNN anchor posted a photo showing that a gallon of gas at a particular Exxon station ranged between $4.29 and $4.79 ― which most people will agree is very expensive.

FYI. Gas prices today here in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/cF4W2xWZvb — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 9, 2021

However, many Twitter users cried foul on the photo, saying that Blitzer was falsely suggesting those are average prices for gas in the nation’s capital. In reality, the high prices were due in large part to the station’s location near Capitol Hill.

Many people pointed out that the average gas price in D.C. was closer to $3.60.

Mediaite noted the gas station is within walking distance of CNN headquarters, but many people tried to help Blitzer get a better deal.

The average price for a gallon of regular grade gas in DC today was $3.60, according to @AAAnews. https://t.co/8gS9fYlQnJhttps://t.co/50U9yMYzDX — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) November 9, 2021

Gas in D.C. is most expensive on or near Capitol Hill or near Georgetown. But if you do, you know, a quick Google search, you can find relatively cheap gas in the District. One such site (https://t.co/n7nxAIsxpx) ranks low gas prices.



$2.97 at that bp on Georgia Ave. NW!!! pic.twitter.com/lskCbLGE9T — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 10, 2021

Did you forget to check the GasBuddy app again, @wolfblitzer? Gas prices in D.C. are averaging about $3.59 right now - we can help you get a better price! https://t.co/hb1Xdq8lC5 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) November 9, 2021

This is the equivalent of taking a photo of the Mobil across from the Beverly Center in LA and pretending pRiCeS aRe OuT oF CoNrToL. https://t.co/n6KhqwQMQU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 10, 2021

Gas prices are up a lot this year but this is a notoriously overpriced Exxon station near Congress/Union Station https://t.co/TvCdhkG7GL — Justin Jacobs (@justinjfj) November 10, 2021

I'll take "Misleading gas prices for $400, Alex!"



Ok here's the clue: "It's the most expensive place in town, just across from the Senate down the street from CNN's DC headquarters. Nevermind, that today it's $3.09/gallon at two Georgia Avenue locations." https://t.co/3RJaTqAHaB — —Andrew Small (@asmall_word) November 9, 2021

HuffPost reached out to Blitzer, but he did not immediately respond.

