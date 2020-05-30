Wolf attack leaves Port Edward, B.C., man in hospital

British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating a wolf attack in Port Edward, near Prince Rupert.

The service says the attack happened Friday night shortly after 11 p.m. as the victim was walking home. Officers have spoken with the man in hospital, where he's recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are trying to locate the wolf. The conservation service says it's not clear if this incident is related to the wolves that were noticed recently in the Prince Rupert area.

Residents are being advised to walk in groups, if possible, and to be aware of their surroundings.

Dog owners should keep pets tied up in their yards and not let them run loose, the conservation service said.