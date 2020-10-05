Wolastoqey Nation lawsuit to claim title to all St. John River watershed lands

Six Wolastoqey communities have filed notice of a court action asserting title to their traditional lands along the St. John River, known to them as the Wolastoq.

Community leaders announced the title claim, filed against both the federal and provincial governments, at a news conference on the old burial ground at St. Anne's Point in Fredericton.

They said the Wolasotqey Nation never gave up title to its land in the river watershed when it signed Peace and Friendship Treaties with the British Crown in the 18th century.

From 1725 to 1779, the Crown entered into treaties with five Wabanaki Confederacy nations, including the Wolastoqiyik, at the time known as the Indians of the St. John River.

"We entered into treaties to have peace and friendship with the Crown, but we never agreed to give up our lands," said Chief Allan Polchies Jr. of Sitansisk First Nation in Fredericton.

"We have always honoured our side of the treaties, but the Crown has not."

The title claim covers about half the province.

Broken agreements over the years have left the Wolastoqey communities among the poorest in the province, while others draw wealth from unceded Wolastoqey land, Polchies said. "The treaties made clear that the land would not be taken away from us without lawful process," Chief Patricia Bernard of Madawaska First Nation said. "The treaties were not respected." "The newcomers pushed us from our lands, the lands that had given us life for thousands of years and forced us into six small reserves along the Wolastoq."

Should the six Wolastoqey communities win a declaration of title, Bernard said, they would need to be consulted on matters such as resource extraction projects.

"When things are going to happen with respect to the province, they will have to come consult."

The Wolastoq begins in Maine and runs down through Quebec and New Brunswick into the Bay of Fundy. The Wolastoqey chiefs title claim is only asserting lands within New Brunswick as part of the claim, but they have been in contact with Wolastoqey leaders in Maine and Quebec for potential future claims.

The lands and waters being claimed are those along the Wolastoq as well as its tributaries.

"We now know it was our territory because people went to every corner of it to live our lives, and harvest our foods and our medicines, and do our ceremonies and bury the ones that we've lost," said Chief Ross Perley of Neqotkuk, or Tobique.

