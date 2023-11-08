Wokingham: Council offers free buses on Saturdays before Christmas

Bus travel will be free for the six Saturdays before Christmas for passengers travelling in Wokingham.

The borough council approved the plans in the hope it will make shopping in the build-up to the festive season easier and provide a boost to business.

The scheme, which applies to travel on Reading Buses and Thames Valley Buses from 18 November, is being paid for by a national grant and not council tax.

The authority said it hoped this would encourage residents to use buses more.

As well as the buses on Saturdays, the Lion 4 and X4 will be free on Sunday 26 November for the Wokingham Winter Carnival.

Orange 13 and 14 buses will be free on Sunday 3 December for the Woodley Christmas Extravaganza.

Wokingham Borough Council has also said it will suspend charges in its car parks in Wokingham and Woodley during their festive events.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.