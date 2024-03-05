Woking 2-1 Kidderminster Harriers

Woking climbed out of the National League relegation zone by producing a late show to beat Kidderminster.

Phil Brown's Harriers had won six of their previous eight league games and looked like escaping the bottom four themselves following Jack Lambert's sweet 11th-minute strike.

But Woking, who had Ricky Korboa's early effort disallowed for offside, levelled after 75 minutes through Curtis Edwards' drilled free-kick.

Woking claimed the winner in the 90th minute as Korboa was pushed over and Charley Kendall headed home the rebound after Christian Dibble had saved his penalty.

Report supplied by PA Media.