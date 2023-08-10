Woking: Girl, 10, found dead inside property in Surrey town as murder investigation under way

A murder investigation is under way after a 10-year-old girl was found dead inside a property in Woking, Surrey.

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road earlier on Thursday following a concern for safety.

The girl's family have been informed, Surrey Police said.

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: "This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries, and at this stage we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

"We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public."

She said the police presence in Hammond Road will remain "significant" over the coming days.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police.