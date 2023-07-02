Woke Aussies? Their cut-throat behaviour sparked the death of decorum at Lord's

The moment that sparked one of the biggest Ashes controversies in recent memory — Carey stumping Bairstow - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

For Lord’s, this was the day that decorum died. In every corner of a stately sporting citadel, the old Ashes codes of honour and mateship did not so much ebb away as evaporate. Stuart Broad told Alex Carey that his dastardly stumping of Jonny Bairstow was the only act for which he would ever be remembered. Brendon McCullum, England’s head coach, said he could not imagine sharing a beer with the Australians any time soon. And in the pavilion of all places, a skirmish broke out, with a couple of egg-and-bacon ties needing to be forcibly separated from Usman Khawaja under a portrait of Sir Donald Bradman.

We had suspected the final act of an unforgettable Test would be dramatic, but nobody expected the Long Room to turn into the the Den. Such were the passions unleashed by the resurfacing of some good old Antipodean sharp practice, with Carey snaffling the crucial wicket of Bairstow after the batsman had marked his guard. It might have been justified by the laws of the game, but by the spirit? Beyond the pale. And this day five crowd, far more boisterous than the usual mild-mannered audiences at the home of cricket, never let the Australians hear the end of it.

So much for scrupulous Australia, then. So much for this band of impeccable puritans, who have embarked on such a radical makeover since the 2018 sandpaper scandal that their captain models seaweed hoodies and their leading run-scorer hawks a brand of oat milk. Window-dressing, all of it. For when it comes to opportunistic or plain underhand tactics, the world’s No 1 Test side have proved that they remain in a class of their own.

“Same old Aussies, always cheating.” Anyone here for a day of truly tempestuous sport will be hearing that refrain in their sleep. It started the moment that Carey casually knocked down the stumps with Bairstow out of his crease, and it never let up. All through Ben Stokes’ Popeye-esque six-hitting, and Broad’s taunting of Carey, the England fans’ opinion of what they had witnessed was unmistakeable. “Cheat, cheat, cheat.”

In the opinion of his team-mates, naturally, the wicketkeeper had been guilty of nothing more than quick thinking, exploiting Bairstow’s doziness. The alternative interpretation was that it was truly abysmal sportsmanship. After all, just about everybody had assumed initially that the ball was dead. The umpires had turned away from the action. Bairstow had tapped his foot before walking down the wicket. Even Carey was half-hearted in protest, before screaming like a banshee once he realised that the batsman was there for the taking.

Pat Cummins made no effort to withdraw the appeal. For all the suggestions that he is one of the gentler Australian captains, diplomatic to a fault, he can be supremely ruthless when the occasion demands it. Contrast his conduct with that of MS Dhoni, who famously recalled Ian Bell at Trent Bridge in 2011 after he was run out in similar circumstances, to loud booing around the ground. “I don’t think it’s really in the spirit of the game,” Shane Warne said at the time of India’s actions, which they reversed over the tea break. “If you go by the letter of the law, the ball was still alive and they just walked out of their crease. But in the spirit? It’s not on.”

Back in 2011 MS Dhoni famously recalled Ian Bell at Trent Bridge in 2011 after he was run out in similar circumstances - Action Images/Ed Sykes

It threatens to be some time before Australia escape the shadow of what, in the eyes of outraged England fans, was a plain down-and-dirty deed. Cummins’ players have not so much blotted their copybook here at Lord’s as spilt the entire ink well over it. As if the criticism had not been loud enough when Nathan Lyon was sent out to face bouncers even though he could barely walk, or when Mitchell Starc claimed a catch off Ben Duckett even though he had dragged the ball across the grass, everything boiled over once Carey prised Bairstow out by dubious means.

Even among his fellow Australians, it did not take long before the name Trevor Chappell began to be uttered. Chappell engineered perhaps the most notorious piece of poor sportsmanship in cricket when, in 1981, he bowled underarm to Brian McKechnie off the final ball of the World Series Cup to prevent New Zealand scoring a six. Did Carey deserve to be bracketed in this company? No, if you asked Cummins, who felt everything was above board. Yes, if you saw the cold fury of Marylebone Cricket Club members as Australia filed back through the Long Room at lunch to a chorus of abuse.

It was at once grimly unedifying and utterly riveting. When, if ever, can you remember this august pavilion being a hotbed of such rage and indignation? Cricket Australia belatedly sought to reclaim the moral high ground by insisting their players had been the victim of both verbal and physical altercations, sparking a swift apology from the MCC. But the scars of this episode will linger far longer than any written statements.

The caricature of Australian cynicism is now established, for better or worse, as the theme of this Ashes. Carey, in particular, would be well advised to enlist his own security detail by the time he faces the Western Terrace at Headingley later this week. For while England fans might be able to tolerate defeat, and the likelihood of a first home Ashes series defeat since 2001, they cannot forgive anyone they consider a scoundrel. All is fair and love and war? Not always. And especially not now.

