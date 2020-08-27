Amazon just slashed the price of this stellar soundbar to $76: 'Blows my TV speakers out of the water'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s no secret that a great soundbar can majorly improve your TV-watching game. But you shouldn’t have to pay hundreds of dollars to upgrade your home audio when you just spent a pretty penny on a new TV.

Enter the Wohome TV Soundbar, an excellent option that’s on sale for just $76, or $74 off. That’s nearly half-off and the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Here’s the lowdown:

Detailed audio

Usually going for $150, the soundbar features robust, crystal-clear audio with deep bass. It features two three-inch speakers and outputs audio at an impressive 80-watts—compared to the 5-to-10-watt speakers that likely came with your TV.

The soundbar attaches to your TV via digital optical port, but it can also connect with RCA cables and a standard 3.5mm stereo jack. It even features Bluetooth 5.0, so you can sync your smartphone, tablet or laptop to it. Got a pair of Bluetooth headphones? You can pair them for private listening.

“Sound quality is great—fits perfectly on top of my 40-inch TV,” shares a satisfied shopper. “It comes with various cables for different audio outputs, while you can also plug in an USB drive to play music directly from the USB. I use it to play music from my phone via Bluetooth and use it as a stereo speaker for my TV.”

It even comes with a remote.

Sleek design

At 38 inches long, the Wohome sound bar is the ideal size for 40-to-60-inch TVs. Amazon reviewers are raving about it; some even say it rivals those from top-name brands.

“Wow, I'm very impressed with the quality of this sound bar at a sub-$100 price point. It blows my TV speakers out of the water and actually sounds better than my older $150 2.1 channel LG soundbar,” writes a five-star reviewer. “For what I was looking to achieve with this soundbar—to have great sound in my work office—this is pretty impressive. It's also nicely designed.”

It’s mountable too.

Bottom line

At $76 (was $150), this Wohome TV Sound Bar is a great way to upgrade your home audio on the cheap without sacrificing high quality and sleek design.

“I love how it gives me the option to hook it up to my TV and play music through my phone,” adds another five-star Amazon reviewer. “It was fairly easy to set up and the sound is crisp. And as someone who is lazy, I really appreciate the remote control that comes with it.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

