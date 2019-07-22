Wofford favored in tight SoCon
(STATS) - It almost doesn't seem fair the newest coach in the Southern Conference - Chattanooga's Rusty Wright - is being thrown into the gauntlet so quickly.
The Mocs face Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville State, Tennessee and James Madison before they can even think about the SoCon schedule.
After gulping, rest assured most SoCon teams play a similar schedule out of conference because it's the only way to prepare for each other.
Wofford was installed as the preseason favorite at media day Monday, but most people are expecting a repeat of last season, when conference games always seemed to be decided in the final minutes. Wofford, ETSU and Furman shared the title with Samford only one game back in the standings, and Chattanooga, Mercer and The Citadel only two back.
One week, a SoCon team will face an opponent such as Wofford or The Citadel with a triple option attack, the next week it could be a passing attack at Samford or VMI. If it's something in between like Western Carolina and quarterback Tyrie Adams, good luck with that.
"One thing in our league, you're going to see everything," Furman coach Clay Hendrix said.
Wofford led all teams with nine preseason all-conference selections, Mercer was second with eight, and Furman and ETSU had seven each.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLLS
Head Coaches Poll
1. Wofford (7 first-place votes), 63 points
2. Furman (1), 55
3. ETSU (1), 44
4. Chattanooga, 40
5. Mercer, 34
6. Samford, 33
7. The Citadel, 22
8. Western Carolina, 21
9. VMI, 12
Media Poll
1. Wofford (21 first-place votes), 253 points
2. Furman (6), 229
3. ETSU (2), 187
4. Mercer, 146
5. Chattanooga, 134
6. Samford, 125
7. The Citadel, 111
8. Western Carolina, 88
9. VMI, 32
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE PRESEASON TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year: Nasir Player, DL, ETSU
First-Team Offense
QB - Tyrie Adams, R-Sr., Western Carolina
RB - Quay Holmes, R-So., ETSU
RB - Tyray Devezin, Jr., Mercer
OL - Bo Layton, R-Jr., Furman
OL - Austin Sanders, R-Sr., Mercer
OL - Nick Nixon, Sr., Samford
OL - Justus Basinger, Sr., Wofford
OL - Michael Ralph, Sr., Wofford
TE - Owen Cosenke, Jr., Western Carolina
WR - Bryce Nunnelly, Jr., Chattanooga
WR - Javeon Lara, Sr., VMI
First-Team Defense
DL - Joseph Randolph II, Sr., The Citadel
DL - Jason Maduafokwa, R-Sr., ETSU
DL - Nasir Player, R-Sr., ETSU
DL - Thad Mangum, Sr., Wofford
LB - Willie Eubanks III, Jr., The Citadel
LB - Adrian Hope, R-So., Furman
LB - Marshall Cooper, Sr., Chattanooga
DB - Tyree Robinson, Jr., ETSU
DB - Brandon Dowdell, Jr., Chattanooga
DB - Jerrell Lawson, R-Jr., Chattanooga
DB - A.J. Smith, Jr., VMI
DB - Ronald Kent Jr., So., Western Carolina
First-Team Specialists
PK - Grayson Atkins, Jr., Furman
PK - Mitchell Fineran, So., Samford
P - Matthew Campbell, So., The Citadel
RS - David Durden, So., Mercer
Second-Team Offense
QB - Reece Udinski, Jr., VMI
RB - Devin Wynn, Jr., Furman
RB - Tyrell Price, Sr., Chattanooga
OL - Haden Haas, R-So., The Citadel
OL - Drew McEntyre, Sr., The Citadel
OL - Ben Blackmon, R-Sr., ETSU
OL - Tre'mond Shorts, R-So., ETSU
OL - Andy Godwin, R-Sr., Furman
OL - Cole Strange, R-Jr., Chattanooga
OL - Blake Jeresaty, Jr., Wofford
TE - Chris Ellington, Sr., Mercer
WR - Thomas Gordon, Sr., Furman
WR - David Durden, So., Mercer
Second-Team Defense
DL - Dorian Kithcart, R-Sr., Mercer
DL - Justin Foster, Sr., Samford
DL - Nelson Jordan, So., Samford
DL - Mikel Horton, Jr., Wofford
LB - Elijah McKoy, Jr., Furman
LB - Will Coneway, R-Sr., Mercer
LB - Jireh Wilson, Sr., Wofford
DB - Jeremy Lewis, Sr., ETSU
DB - Malique Fleming, R-Jr., Mercer
DB - Mason Alstatt, Sr., Wofford
DB - George Gbesee, Sr., Wofford
Second-Team Specialists
PK - Jacob Godek, Sr., The Citadel
P - Luke Carter, Sr., Wofford
RS - Rohan Martin, Sr., VMI