Wofford’s comprehensive campaign totals more than $470 million

Wofford College
·3 min read

Spartanburg, South Carolina, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the May meeting of the Wofford College Board of Trustees, the college announced the successful completion of its six-year $300 million comprehensive campaign with gifts and pledges totaling more than $470 million as of May 7, 2021, one year ahead of schedule.

The “For Wofford” campaign yielded five new buildings, the renovation and improvement of several other facilities and 189 new endowed scholarships and funding to support experiential learning and campus renovations.

“It’s important to pause, celebrate and express our enormous appreciation for the gifts we received, but it’s also vital that we honor all of the donors and gifts of this campaign by striving for an even more powerful student experience and an even better Wofford College,” said Wofford’s President Dr. Nayef Samhat.

Keystones of the campaign were the contributions of Jerry Richardson, Wofford Class of 1959, who contributed a total of $257.3 million, including a recent $150 million gift to the endowment to support scholarships and experiential learning for students with financial need, an increase in the minimum wage on campus for Wofford staff and the care and maintenance of all Richardson-named buildings and facilities.

The Richardson gift ranks among the largest single gifts made to a national liberal arts college.

Exceeding the campaign goal was a significant accomplishment, but Chris Carpenter, campaign co-chair and the chairman-elect of the college’s board of trustees, says this is just the beginning.

“Together we accomplished an ambitious goal,” said Carpenter, referencing the 14,365 forward-thinking alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff and friends of the college who made contributions during the ‘For Wofford’ campaign. “The impact of their generosity is evident on our historic campus and in the areas of academic excellence and student opportunity and experience. Wofford College is fortunate to have such loyal supporters now and as we take the next steps.”

One of the new buildings, the Chandler Center for Environmental Studies, was dedicated on Friday, May 7, with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Also new to the campus because of the “For Wofford” campaign are the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts, the Stewart H. Johnson Greek Village, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium and Jerome Johnson Richardson Hall, a 150-bed residence hall for first-year students.

Existing buildings on campus have also received renovations through the campaign, including the Sandor Teszler Library and the Campus Life Building, which was renamed the Mungo Student Center in honor of Maria and Steven Mungo whose gifts are transforming where students dine, workout and gather. Mungo is a 1981 graduate of Wofford.

“We had gifts of all sizes and every one of them has made Wofford a better college,” said Dr. David Wood, senior vice president for advancement. “Wofford people are loyal and generous, and it’s because of them that we completed the campaign successfully during a pandemic and did so one year ahead of our planned schedule. We are forever grateful to all who love and support Wofford College.”

“That’s just what Terriers do,” said Dr. Danny Morrison, a member of the Wofford Class of 1975 and campaign co-chair. “I can’t imagine a better use of funds than supporting the next generation of leaders.”

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a “best value” and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

###

CONTACT: Dudley Brown Wofford College 864-597-4538 brownrd@wofford.edu


Latest Stories

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes, Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Bob Baffert admits he treated Medina Spirit with ointment that contained betamethasone

    Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Todd Frazier gets into ugly spat with media member after being DFA'd: 'Go grab another hot dog'

    Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.

  • Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

    The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.

  • Record-setting Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.

  • Rob Gronkowski hasn't talked to Bill Belichick since trade, but says 'the relationship is fine'

    Despite not talking since his April 2020 trade to the Bucs, Gronk is pretty sure he and Belichick are totally fine.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • German soccer boss Keller offers to resign after Nazi remark

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller has signaled he will resign following criticism for comparing a colleague to a Nazi-era judge. The federation said Tuesday that Keller expressed “that he is ready in principle ... to leave office” on May 17. Keller compared federation vice-president Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller's leadership. Freisler, a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People’s Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime. Koch, who is a judge at a court in Munich, and another vice-president, Peter Peters, will be joint interim presidents for a transitional period. The federation also said that secretary general Friedrich Curtius would leave. He had earlier been involved in power struggles within the federation, including with Keller. Keller took over the federation presidency in 2019 as a reformer after years of financial scandals. Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and general discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid. Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February. Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The 7 best items hiding in Nike's rare up to 50% off spring sale

    The Swoosh is taking extra savings off the prices of tops, bottoms, shoes, accessories and more until Wednesday night.

  • United hands City the EPL title by losing 2-1 to Leicester

    MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City on Tuesday by losing 2-1 to Leicester, which ignited its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League. United needed to avoid defeat at Old Trafford to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened lineup amid a congested fixture schedule proved costly. Leicester took full advantage and Çağlar Söyüncü’s 66th-minute winner lifted the team above Chelsea into third, eight points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish. City holds an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United with three games remaining for each team. It has won the league for the third time in four seasons — and seventh time in total. Liverpool and West Ham, the teams fighting with Leicester for an automatic Champions League qualifying spot, would have been unhappy to see their rival get an easier ride at Old Trafford owing to Solskjaer’s team selection that saw stars like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba start on the bench. Fifth-place West Ham must win its final three games and hope Leicester slips up in its remaining matches, against Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool, in sixth place, might have a better shot as the deposed champion has four games left. If Liverpool wins all of them, Leicester would likely need to pick up four points against Chelsea and Tottenham. United has come from behind to win on 10 occasions in the league this season but its backups couldn’t make it 11. Luke Thomas volleyed into the top corner for his first Premier League goal to put Leicester in front, only for Mason Greenwood to show great footwork before finding the bottom corner for the equalizer five minutes later. Söyüncü’s winner came off a header from Marc Albrighton’s corner, leaving Leicester in sight of a second season in the Champions League — after 2016-17 when it represented England as the Premier League's unlikely titleholder. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press