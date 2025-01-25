Woeful England heading towards Women’s Ashes whitewash

Charlie Dean reacts to a missed catch during England’s T20 defeat in Adelaide - Getty Images/Mark Brake

England crashed to their heaviest defeat of the Women’s Ashes in the third and final T20, losing by 72 runs as Australia continued their hunt for a whitewash.

Australia did not put a foot wrong in the field, taking wickets at regular intervals and maintaining the pressure while the England batters tumbled out as they slumped to their second-lowest total in the format – just 90 runs.

In the previous match, power-hitting from Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight took England to within a small margin of Australia’s total, although the game ended in a fifth straight defeat.

The biggest crowd of the series so far watched Saturday’s match - Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

In Adelaide, in front of the biggest crowd of the tournament so far, Knight’s 40 could only see her side avoid the embarrassment of their lowest-ever total in T20 international cricket.

Australia were exceptional. Alex Hartley said on commentary: “Australia’s skills are better than England, they’re more athletic, they’re better in the field, they’re better at pressure moments,” and that gulf had never been more evident than in the final white-ball game of the series.

Beth Mooney led from the outset at the top of the order, outscoring the entire England side by hitting an unbeaten 94 from just 63 deliveries as Australia put on a match-winning 162.

Beth Mooney starred with the bat for Australia, hitting an unbeaten 94 - EPA/Matt Turner

For the third T20, the England selectors rang the changes. Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey replaced Sarah Glenn and Maia Bouchier respectively, and with Lauren Bell unavailable through illness, the side turned to Lauren Filer. But despite these switches and restricting Australia’s run-scoring, the gap between the sides did not grow any closer.

Knight herself admitted England “need to learn a lot from this Australian team” and that has never been more evident.

Lauren Filer (left) and captain Heather Knight cut dejected figures after England’s defeat - AP/James Elsby

Australia lead the multi-format series 12-0 and will be aiming to complete the whitewash by picking up the final four available points by winning next week’s Test match.