A wobbly Nikola Jokic delightfully received his Olympic bronze alongside his Serbian teammates

With a population of roughly 6.6 million, the country of Serbia winning any one Olympic medal is a massive achievement in itself. And the most celebrated Serbian medal from the Paris Olympics just might be Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Co. capturing the bronze for men's basketball.

And they knew how they had to celebrate.

In fact, because they had a morning game against Germany, the Serbians had a lot of time to kill. So, after receiving just the eighth men's basketball medal in the nation's history on Saturday, Jokic and friends clearly had the time of their lives all day.

But even after all the fun, and after Team USA dispatched France, Serbia had to return to get its bronze medals from the International Olympic Committee while being filmed on international television.

Throughout the ceremony, it was abundantly clear that a wobbly Nikola Jokic was still absolutely living it up after winning a medal with his countrymen:

Every piece of it seemed to be positively delightful:

Check out this moment with Pau Gasol:

Never doubt that the Serbians really know how to live in the moment.

