What wobbling rocks can tell us about nuclear safety

We've all seen them; we've even taken pictures of ourselves pretending to hold them up or to push them over.

These are the precariously balanced rocks on a hill or a coastal cliff. It's as if the gentlest nudge would send them tumbling.

In truth, the disturbance needed to unsettle the blocks is quite significant, and that got husband and wife geologists Drs Dylan and Anna Rood wondering about how these great stones could be used to decipher earthquake history.

Think about it: if a precariously balanced rock has held its position for 10,000 years without tipping over, it means the land around the stone hasn't experienced shaking above a certain level in all that time.

"The turn of phrase we're trying to coin is that these precariously balanced rocks, or PBRs, are an 'inverse seismometer'," explains Anna.

"A normal seismometer records an event that has happened, whereas our PBR is still standing there, and so it records an earthquake that hasn't happened. Specifically, a large earthquake," the Imperial College London, UK, researcher tells BBC News.

This is really useful information if you want to build a nuclear power station or waste repository; or maybe a major dam or bridge.

To be useful, the team needs to know how long a PBR has been free-standing

Knowing how robust that structure needs to be requires an understanding of the seismic hazards that could reasonably be foreseen during its lifetime.

Can it expect a certain threshold of shaking once every 100 years, or every 1,000 years, or indeed only once every 10,000 years? The answer will bear directly on the cost of a safe construction as well as the insurance risk.

Planners may be fortunate in that the location where they want to put up that new power station already has a detailed, instrumented record of seismic behaviour. But there will be places where that record is sparse - places where it's known large tremors can occur but where the history of the size and frequency of events is extremely patchy.

The study looked at the PBRs near Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in coastal Central California

For these sites, geologists will normally conduct what's called a probabilistic seismic hazard analysis in which they'll try to model the possibilities, taking account of all the potential local sources of earthquakes, such as nearby fault lines.

What Dylan and Anna have now shown is that any precariously balanced rocks in the vicinity can be used to constrain those models by excluding the most far-out-there possibilities.

As proof of principle they studied PBRs near the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in coastal Central California.

These are tall chert blocks that have eroded free of the surrounding rock platform and as a consequence could fall over given the right amount of shaking. But precisely how much shaking would be needed, and how long the blocks have been in this free-standing state are the two unknowns the team had to solve to use the PBRs as inverse seismometers.

