Woakes hails 'incredible performance' as England hammer Australia to reach World Cup final

England completely outclassed Australia as they secured their place in the final of the Cricket World Cup where they will face New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday.

England bowled Australia out for 223 before the tournament hosts knocked that off with 107 balls to spare with eight wickets remaining.

Man of the match Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer got England off to a flying start with the ball, taking three early wickets for just 14 runs.

"I'm pretty speechless" said Woakes after England reached the final for the first time since 1992. "It was an incredible performance from the whole team.

"It started with the bowling performance and then the way they knocked that off was outstanding."

Despite some nerves around the dressing room before their semi-final at Edgbaston, Woakes believes England really showed their class.

"The way we produced the goods just showed how good we are and where we are at as a team."

Captain Eoin Morgan, who secured England’s win, hitting the final runs of the chase added:"This final is a huge opportunity for us.

"Looking back to where we were in 2015 compared to now it's such a dramatic improvement and everyone in the dressing room deserves a huge amount of credit.

"Making the most of it would be brilliant but getting to the final alone is awesome."

