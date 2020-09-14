WNDR Alpine Partners With Meteorite PR During Expansion Year

Revolutionary Ski Brand Eyes More Visibility, New Product Line in 2020-21

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake City, Utah (September 2020) - WNDR®️ Alpine, the celebrated ski brand that introduced revolutionary new eco-friendly technology into the winter sports industry last year, announced today that it has named Boulder-based Meteorite PR as its public relations firm of record as it continues to expand its product line and broaden its global footprint.

WNDR Alpine was founded in July 2019 as a brand under the umbrella of Checkerspot, a high-performance materials company that specializes in the development of next generation polyurethanes and textile coatings and finishes. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, WNDR Alpine uses revolutionary techniques in biotechnology to design materials derived from microalgae. Last year, WNDR Alpine unveiled the Intention 110, the first ever ski to include algae as a core ingredient. The inclusion of algae-derived materials not only decreases petroleum-based materials in the skis, but also allows for improved torsional rigidity, stability, and durability without adding weight to the skis.

The innovative techniques behind WNDR Alpine’s product lines have drawn global interest since the brand’s launch, including coverage from Men’s Journal, Outside Magazine, POWDER and Freeskier Magazine. WNDR Alpine sold out of all popular lengths of the Intention 110 by the end of 2019, and earlier this year unveiled their new collection, debuting the all new Vital 100 which incorporates the brand’s proprietary AlgalTech™ ski materials platform.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity for more people to discover WNDR Alpine,” said Matt Sterbenz, a ski industry veteran and the GM of Checkerspot Wintersports. “We know the consumer demand is building, and our story of eco-innovation in the skiing industry is resonating and becoming more and more relevant. The upcoming few months will mark a huge next step for us, because the volume of interest in our skis and our volume of production has increased steadily. I am especially excited about growing our WNDR Alpine community and for what’s still to come through our AlgalTech™ ski materials platform.”

The performance of both the Intention 110 and Vital 100 product lines have drawn rave reviews from media outlets and skiers alike, with POWDER dubbing the Intention 110 a “ground-breaking ski that totally lives up to the hype,” and Freeskier Magazine recently naming the Vital 100 an Editor’s Pick ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 ski season.

“A large testament to WNDR’s success is that we haven't had a single customer return our skis after trying them - the feedback we receive from testers and consumers is glowing,” said Pep Fujas, a celebrated professional skier who also serves as WNDR Alpine’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. “At this point we just want to get as many people as possible out on the skis so we can show them how well they’re built and how well they perform, because the response has been tremendous.”

Meteorite PR was founded in 2017 by PR industry veteran Eric Henderson and represents a broad collection of clients including award-winning outdoor and adventure film and production company Teton Gravity Research, leading outdoor footwear company Salewa, as well as Rab Equipment, the industry standard for alpine climbing apparel and technical gear.

“It’s rare that a brand like WNDR Alpine comes along and not only disrupts the skiing industry, but does it for all the right reasons,” Henderson said. “We’re thrilled to work with everyone at WNDR Alpine, who are devoted equally to the essential cause of ecological responsibility and developing top-of-the-line skis that are truly revolutionary.”

About Checkerspot

Checkerspot designs performance materials at a molecular level. It does this by optimizing microbes to biomanufacture unique structural oils produced in nature, but not previously accessible at commercial scale. The company is currently commercializing three materials: a light-weight urethane-based composite (Algal Core) and a cast urethane (Algal Wall), both commercialized initially through the brand WNDR® Alpine, as well as algal oil formulated into MiDori® BioWick and sold in partnership with Beyond Surface Technologies to clothing brands worldwide. Checkerspot empowers product designers and innovators, including Beyond Surface Technologies, Gore and WNDR Alpine, with better materials to develop improved consumer and B2B applications for a post-petroleum future. https://checkerspot.com

