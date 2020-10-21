WNDE Joins CLA, Expanding Southern California Resources

The addition of WNDE team members builds CLA’s Orange County footprint and establishes a CLA San Diego presence. Together, CLA and former WNDE team members reinforce a common commitment to create opportunities for their clients, people, and communities.

“We were approached by five firms, and, hands down, we chose CLA,” said Paul Treinen, managing partner at WNDE. “We chose CLA for many reasons but first and foremost for its future vision and its culture. CLA is an ideal fit for our clients and professionals. We are confident that this will allow us to expand service offerings to our clients while also expanding the opportunities for all of our team.”

Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based White Nelson Diehl Evans LLP (WNDE) intends to join national professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) on November 1, 2020.

With more than nine decades of experience, WNDE is among the premier CPA firms in Southern California serving small and medium-sized businesses.

“To our clients, this transition should feel seamless,” said Scott Krueger, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at WNDE. “For our people, joining CLA opens doors to continue to create inspired careers across new industries, services, and geographies.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

“Welcoming WNDE team members broadens our Orange County presence and brings us to the San Diego area,” said Randy Wells, managing principal of CLA’s Southern California offices. “Together, we remain committed to serving clients of all sizes. Together, we’ll work to fulfill our CLA purpose — to create opportunities.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination commented, “CLA continues on their magical journey throughout the state of California by coming together with members of one of the preeminent firms in southern California. WNDE is Orange County’s largest independent firm and was sought after by many firms. I believe they chose CLA because of the strategic fit for their clients and the growth opportunities for their people.”

The 100+ former WNDE team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Irvine and Carlsbad, increasing CLA’s Southern California team to more than 300 people.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

