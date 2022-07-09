WNBA All-Star Game: Time, TV, streaming info, teams and 2022 rule changes

Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
·3 min read
For the first time in WNBA history, Chicago will host the league's All-Star Game.

Fans voted for the All-Stars, who were then drafted onto teams by captains A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm.

Coaching Team Wilson is Aces’ Becky Hammon. James Wade of the Chicago Sky leads Team Stewart.

The weekend kicked off with a 3-point contest and skills challenge Saturday at Wintrust Arena, home to the reigning WNBA champion Sky. Allie Quigley won her fourth 3-point contest, the most for any WNBA or NBA player. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu won the skills challenge with her teammate, North Carolina State commit Zoe Brooks.

Here’s everything you need to know before Sunday's 18th WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena.

How can I watch the WNBA All-Star Game on TV?

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game can be watched on ABC Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

How can I stream the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game can be streamed on fuboTV.

Brittany Griner honored

The WNBA named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. The six-time All-Star has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. Griner pleaded guilty Thursday and could face up to a 10-year prison sentence.

MORE: What is life in Russian prison like for Brittney Griner? Writing letters, reading Dostoevsky

SPOTLIGHT ON GRINER: Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

“During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement released by the league. “It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.”

WNBA All-Star rosters

Team Wilson

Starters

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Reserves

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Natasha Howard, New York Liberty

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky

Special rule changes

The WNBA will introduce new rules for the All-Star Game.

  • There will be two designated areas for 4-pointers on each side of the court that are 28 feet away from the hoop.

  • Instead of a 24-second shot clock, the All-Star Game will have 20 seconds for a possession. It will still reset to 14 seconds upon an offensive rebound.

  • There will be no free throws attempted in the game. On any occasion a player is fouled, points will be given The only exception is in the last two minutes of the game and overtime if needed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA All-Star Game: Time, TV, streaming info, teams and rule changes

