WNBA star Candace Parker 'nervous' to reintroduce herself in new documentary: 'It's scary'

Many people know Candace Parker, the future Hall of Fame basketball star, or Candace Parker, the television analyst, but Parker wants to introduce you to another version of herself in ESPN Films' upcoming documentary.

Meet Candace Parker, the proud wife and mother of two, her "biggest goal and accomplishment" thus far.

Although Parker is used to being in the spotlight, from her time as a high school phenom, to winning two national championships with Tennessee and two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks (2016) and Chicago Sky (2021), Parker said she's "nervous" to pull back her many layers and open up her personal life to the world.

"When everyone is going to see you in a vulnerable moment or see your life, it's scary," Parker tells USA TODAY Sports while discussing her upcoming documentary film “Candace Parker: Unapologetic," out Nov. 12 on ESPN. "I’m still nervous about letting people in because I do consider myself a little bit private."

“Candace Parker: Unapologetic" offers a deeply personal look into the highs and lows of her life, on and off the basketball court. The documentary follows Parker throughout the 2022 season, the same year she welcomed a son with wife Anna Petrakova, and offers an exclusive look into the living legend's story up to this point.

"There are so many different layers of people and I hope people see themselves," Parker says. "I hope that other wives, partners and mothers can relate to the balancing act that us parents try to do. And from the athletic point of view, competing and trying to win championships... that’s what I hope everyone sees. "

The film chronicles everything from Parker tearing her ACL in high school before her storied collegiate career under legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, to the birth of her daughter in 2009 and divorce from NBA star Shelden Williams, to bringing the Sky their first-ever WNBA title in 2021.

In February, Parker signed with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who will compete against the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

Here's everything to know about her upcoming documentary film:

Candace Parker shows authentic self in documentary

Authenticity is the objective of Parker's documentary. That's why she chose to name the film "Unapologetic."

"Being who you are is something that’s super powerful and something that I myself have grown into," Parker says. "You should never apologize for what you chose to do, what makes you happy and what you are pursuing in life. That’s what gave me the courage to do (the documentary)… That’s why it’s called ‘Unapologetic.'"

Being yourself hasn't always come naturally to Parker, especially in a world that "tries to put individuals in boxes," she says. But she hopes to show others "how it's possible to put those fears aside, put the world’s expectations aside and just be yourself."

She credits her family with the motivation to blaze her own path. "You will see in my upbringing (in Naperville, Illinois), it was always can-do. That was my nickname. My dad would call me ‘can-do' ... It’s cool to see the evolution to now."

Candace Parker: It's 'really tough' sitting out WNBA Finals

Parker, 37, was ruled out the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a foot fracture in July. She was averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 18 games while playing through the foot injury, before opting for surgery as “the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury,” the Aces said.

Although Parker has found other ways to impact the game from the sidelines, the 2016 WNBA Finals MVP said not being able to suit up and play in the title series is "really tough." The best-of-five series kicks off against the Liberty on Sunday.

"I would be lying to you if I said that it's easy to not be on the court, because I think the postseason is honestly my favorite time," Parker says. "You play to be at this point. But I think just finding other ways, whether it's advice or things that I see on the court to try to help... Just being able to be present and be there in the huddle."

When does Candace Parker's documentary debut?

“Candace Parker: Unapologetic” will debut on ESPN on Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The documentary film will be available for streaming on ESPN+ immediately afterward.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA star Candace Parker gets vulnerable in new ESPN documentary