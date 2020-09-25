WNBA semifinals: Storm put Lynx away in fourth quarter to pull one win from finals

The Seattle Storm pushed it to another level in the fourth quarter and put away the Minnesota Lynx, 89-79, to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinal series.

No team in WNBA history has come back from a two-game deficit in the best-of-five series set up. They’ll meet again on Sunday for Game 3.

Seven players scored for the No. 2 seed Storm in the fourth quarter and three had assists. Seattle entered the final 10 minutes with a 68-62 lead after the Lynx, seeded fourth, erased most of a 21-point deficit midway through the third.

Minnesota came within nine with around two minutes on the clock, but Napheesa Collier missed two 3-point attempts and Crystal Dangerfield missed hers down the stretch.

Loyd drives Seattle offense again

Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting. She hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and added five rebounds and four assists.

“I’m a great shooter,” Loyd told ESPN’s Holly Rowe in the post-game interview. “You put a lot of preparation into your shot and your game and you expect results.”

She had 25 in the first game on 8 of 9 shooting, missing only one of her five 3-point attempts. She averaged 15.5 points per game this season.

Seattle went into the locker room at halftime on a 14-0 run to go up, 46-33. Loyd had 12 of those points, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

The team as a collective was less sharp from behind the arc this time around (32.3 percent), but got the majority of its points in the paint instead on 50.8 percent shooting overall.

Breanna Stewart neared a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. She added three steals and two blocks, though her 3-pointers weren’t falling (0-7). Stewart had three assists in the final quarter to bring the Storm back up.

Alysha Clark had 13 points and Natasha Howard added 11. The Storm got 21 points from the bench.

Lynx erase deficit in third quarter

The Lynx trailed by 21 points with 5:15 remaining in the third and cut into the lead by the end of the quarter. They compiled some 8-0 runs and began hitting their shots to come to within six at the end of the quarter.

Damiris Dantas scored eight points in the quarter and Collier came alive after sitting most of the second while in foul trouble. But they missed free throws late that could have cut deeper into the Storm’s lead.

Dantas had a career playoff-high 23 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Odyssey Sims had 18 and Collier chipped in 12. Her third foul came with 7:22 left in the first half, forcing her to play only nine minutes in the half.

The team hit 13 of their 28 3-pointers. It accounted for half of their made shots while they shot 40 percent overall.

Storm keep on streak of strong first half

The Storm continued to brew this postseason, shooting 55.2 percent (16 of 29) from the field in the first half. The Lynx had a tougher time again, making shooting 29.4 percent and hitting only 10 shots. Six of them were 3-pointers.

Stewart’s night included an incredible first-half pass to Sami Whitcomb on the baseline.

WNBPA stands with Breonna Taylor’s family

Collier read a collective statement from the WNBA Players Association ahead of the first game of the night. It was in part what the group released on Wednesday.

“Justice is on the ballot. Please register today and vote on or before Nov. 3,” she finished.

We are so sorry, Breonna Taylor.



Please, do your part and vote this November. pic.twitter.com/ZPhzb5XM2N — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 24, 2020

Natasha Cloud, who won the 2019 championship with the Washington Mystics, was ESPN’s guest on the halftime reports and spoke early about the ruling.

“The Black woman is the most unprotected person in our country,” said Cloud, who sat out the season to fight against racial injustice. “That’s always been the truth. We’re the most vulnerable.”

Cloud said the ruling was not surprising, but as WNBA players have said all year voting matters in these issues. Attorney general, the person who decides or recommends charges, is an elected position.

