WNBA playoffs: Sun force decisive Game 5 in semifinal series vs. Lynx, winning 92–82

The Minnesota Lynx were knocked down by a strong second-half effort from the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty will have to wait one more game before their opponent in the 2024 WNBA Finals is determined.

The Connecticut Sun forced a decisive Game 5 in their playoff semifinal series, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 92–82 on Game 4 on Sunday. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Minnesota led 50–43 at the half and appeared to be in position to move on to the WNBA Finals. But Connecticut came back with a second-half surge, outscoring Minnesota 49–32.

The Lynx cut their deficit to 72–65 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Sun finished off the game with a 20–17 run led by Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner for the final margin.

Ty Harris lights it up with another triple, bringing her total to a NEW playoff career high of 20 PTS 🔥



📺 Sun-Lynx on ESPN | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/ZZwZEbmW2J — WNBA (@WNBA) October 6, 2024

Tyasha Harris scored 20 points to lead the Sun, shooting 4-for-5 on her 3-pointers. Thomas followed with 18 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. DeWanna Bonner also had 18 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. And DiJonai Carrington finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

WHAT A FINISH TO THE FIRST HALF‼️



Natisha Hiedeman HEAVED it at the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Hln0Zsfprl — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2024

Napheesa Collier followed up her 26-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 3 with 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lynx. But she was the team's only consistent scoring threat.

Natisha Heideman followed with 16 points, including a long three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half. But Courtney Williams was the only other Minnesota player to score in double figures with 11 points.