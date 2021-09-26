WNBA playoffs: Mercury edge Storm, 85-80, in overtime to reach semifinals

Diana Taurasi scored six points on a hurt ankle in overtime to send the No. 5 Phoenix Mercury into the semifinals with a 85-80 win over the No. 4 Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Sunday.

It was a tight contest throughout the second half and overtime that the Mercury (20-13) eked out at the end when they need it. Taurasi matched Katie Lou Samuelson's 3-pointer to tie it again minutes into overtime and gave the Mercury a lead with a jumper. Taurasi scored 14 points with five assists and four rebounds.

Brittney Griner, nearly automatic in the paint, added a bucket with 52.6 seconds left in overtime that put the game out of reach. Griner scored a game-high 23 points with 16 rebounds, marking her 10th playoff double-double.

Neither team could win it outright over the final minute after Sue Bird hit the tying 3-pointer to make it 73-73. Skylar Diggns-Smith missed both free throws and the Storm bled out the shot clock for one attempt that Loyd missed with no success at put-back. Phoenix then had another chance to win it, but Diggins-Smith was denied by Mercedes Russell with time expiring. Diggins-Smith scored 20 points with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Loyd appeared to be en route to another big game after a hot second quarter. She had 37 points against the Mercury in the Storm's final game of the regular season that decided the home court for this game. But she went cold in the second half and was only 5-for-24, including missing all seven 3-point attempts.

Katie Lou Samuelson led with 18 points, Russell had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double and Bird scored 16 with five assists.

It wasn't the cleanest of playoff games and neither team was at full strength. Breanna Stewart was ruled out for the Storm with a foot injury she suffered earlier this month. She was on the sideline with a boot on her left foot. Taurasi was dealing with an ankle injury that clearly hampered her. She was limping on the sideline and occasionally pulled up grimacing.

It was a three-point Seattle lead at half and a one-point one heading into the final quarter as they traded baskets with neither team pulling too far away.

The Mercury made the first run of the game and led by as many as 12 early in the second. Bird, mic'd up for the ABC broadcast, told her team in the huddle Phoenix was making a lot of their shots to take that lead, but "eventually they will miss."

That came to fruition at the backend of the half with a 5:34 scoreless streak and a skid of missed shots in the double-digits. Seattle hit its first 3-pointer of the night at 3:46 from the hands of Samuelson and Loyd came alive in the final minutes to pull Seattle back.

Bird's 3-pointer at 1:10 gave Seattle its first lead of the game, 33-32, and they went into the half up, 35-32, behind a 15-0 run.

Future plans for Taurasi, Bird

It could go down as the final meeting between Taurasi, 39, the league's all-time leader in points, and Bird, the all-time leader in assists. The two are good friends since their playing days together at UConn and at the ages of 39 and nearly 40 (Oct. 16 is Bird's birthday), respectively, they are on the cusp of retirement.

Reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast there's a feeling Bird might retire this offseason. Bird has been assessing how she feels every offseason on one-year contracts. But she's not committed to anything.

As for Taurasi, Rowe said Mercury management said they would be surprised if Taurasi decided not to return. The guard has dealt with injuries the past few seasons, including two different ones in 2021 that sidelined her ahead of and after a fifth Olympic gold medal.

Lynx, DPOY Sylvia Fowles host Sky

The No. 3 Minnesota Lynx and newly named Defensive Player of the Year Sylvia Fowles are hosting the No. 6 Chicago Sky in the second of the two second-round games. That game is on ESPN2 with tip scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The Lynx received a first-round bye by locking in the higher seed. The Sky advanced with a win over the No. 7 Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Lynx point guard Layshia Clarendon, whose addition to the team helped turn the season around after a poor start, has been dealing with a leg injury and wasn't very active in pre-game warm-ups, per Kent Youngblood of the Star-Tribune.

Clarendon missed seven games, returning for the finale, and coach Cheryl Reeve said she was unsure how many minutes they'd play.

Starting lineups:

Lynx: Aerial Powers, Napheesa Collier, Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride, Layshia Clarendon

Sky: Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker, Azura Stevens, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot