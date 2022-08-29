WNBA playoffs 2022: Sun shut down Candace Parker, Sky to take tight Game 1 win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
WNBA playoffs 2022: Sun shut down Candace Parker, Sky to take tight Game 1 win
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Candace Parker
    Candace Parker
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Courtney Vandersloot
    Courtney Vandersloot
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kahleah Copper
    Kahleah Copper
    Female basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Candace Parker did just about everything in her power to lead the Sky to a win on Sunday night.

It just wasn’t quite enough.

The Connecticut Sun fended off a massive fourth-quarter push, and a historic outing for Parker, to beat the Sky 68-63 in Game 1 of their semifinals series at Wintrust Arena.

After a dominant third quarter that limited Chicago to just 12 points as a team, the Sun held an eight-point lead — the largest of the game — and seemed poised to roll to the finish.

The Sky, however, had other plans. Parker, who played in every second of the final two quarters, pushed Chicago to an 11-2 run and tied things right back up midway through the fourth quarter. Things even got a bit chippy during that run, too, and fans saw what has to be the longest jump ball seen all year.

That run, however, didn’t last much longer. The Sun finally found an answer for Parker and held Chicago scoreless for the final 2:11 of the game. That allowed them to push to the five-point win and the early 1-0 series lead.

The Sun had started the night in an early hole, too but responded with a huge 11-0 run that spanned almost four minutes to take a brief lead after the first quarter. The two teams then entered halftime tied up at 34 after a huge 20 minutes from Parker, who had nine points and eight rebounds at the break. Though the Sky had plenty of moments where they seemed poised to break away, they had seven first-half turnovers that resulted in 11 points for the Sun and kept things close.

Chicago star Courtney Vandersloot finally got on the board a few minutes into the third quarter after sinking a three pointer from the top of the key, which gave the Sky a brief lead. That, however, disappeared in a matter of minutes after a 12-0 Sun run powered by deep buckets from both Natisha Hiedeman and DeWanna Bonner.

That run gave them an eight-point lead, which was the largest of the game so far. The Sun ended the third on a 14-2 run in total and held Chicago to just 12 points in the period.

Bonner led the Sun with 15 points and nine rebounds, and she was one of four players to score in double figures in the win. Alyssa Thomas dropped 12 points and 10 rebounds, and both Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones added 12 points, too. Despite shooting just about 23% from the 3-point line, the Sun forced 11 turnovers and out-rebounded Chicago by 11.

Parker led the Sky with 19 points and 18 rebounds in a historic outing for the 36-year-old — who became the first player in league history to have 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a playoff game.

Kahleah Copper, who turned 28 on Sunday, added 13 points for Chicago and Meesseman finished with 10 points. They were the only three to score in double figures for the Sky.

WNBA semifinal schedule

Game 1: Sun 68, Sky 63

Game 2, Wednesday: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3, Sunday, Sept. 4: Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4*, Tuesday Sept. 6: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 5*, Thursday Sept. 8: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m ET, ESPN2

*If Necessary

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio