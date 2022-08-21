WNBA playoffs 2022: Sue Bird's retirement tour extended as Storm sweep Mystics in 1st round
Sue Bird’s retirement tour is extended for at least one more postseason series. The No. 4-seeded Seattle Storm held off the No. 5 Washington Mystics for a 97-84 win Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to sweep the best-of-three first-round series.
Bird had 18 points and 10 assists for the Storm, her third postseason game with 15-plus points and 10-plus assists. Briann January also is retiring at the end of the season.
The Storm will face the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, beginning next Sunday in Las Vegas.
Breanna Stewart didn’t hit a field goal in the first half, but dished out six assists. In the second half, she found her rhythm and nearly notched a postseason triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Storm.
Jewell Loyd, who did not have a field goal until the fourth quarter in Game 1, came out firing early in Game 2. She finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
That was nice! 🤩
@jewellloyd with the behind-the-back shimmy and then hits the three 😤 pic.twitter.com/eZHHu2gKiD
— WNBA (@WNBA) August 21, 2022
The Storm stretched their lead early in the fourth quarter and shot 55.6% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range for the game.
Gabby Williams left the game in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return. She had 14 points before the injury, providing a spark on offense for Seattle.
The Mystics trailed by 10 points after the first quarter, then fought back to within two points at halftime. Another back-and-forth game saw 10 lead changes.
Natasha Cloud led Washington with 21 points.
WNBA semifinals schedule
Game 1: Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. ET Aug. 28 on ESPN
Game 2: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET Aug. 31 on ESPN2
Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. ET Sept. 4 on ABC
Game 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD Sept. 6 on ESPN2*
Game 5: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD Sept. 8 on ESPN2*
*—if necessary