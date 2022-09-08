WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates, scores from Sun-Sky decisive semifinals Game 5 with WNBA Finals spot on line

The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with a winner-take-all Game 5 of the semifinals series between the No. 2-seeded Chicago Sky and No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun. The winner will advance to the WNBA Finals to face the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, beginning Sunday in Las Vegas. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

WNBA semifinals schedule

Games 1

Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

Games 2

Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Games 3

Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98 (OT)

Games 4, Tuesday

Connecticut 104, Chicago 80 (Series tied, 2-2)

Las Vegas 97, Seattle 92 (Aces win, 3-1)

Game 5, Thursday

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Chicago/Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)

Game 2: Chicago/Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Chicago/Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 15 (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Chicago/Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sept. 18 (ESPN)*

Game 5: Chicago/Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 20 (ESPN)*

* — if necessary