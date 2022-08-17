WNBA playoffs 2022: Matchups, schedule, TV and live stream for first-round games

The first-round matchups for the 2022 WNBA playoffs are set, and all that's left is for the games to begin.

Candace Parker will try to lead the Chicago Sky to a second consecutive championship, while powerhouses the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun each seek a first title.

Over in Seattle, the Storm will try to send legendary point guard Sue Bird into retirement with a fifth championship parade, while Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics hope to recapture the form that led them to the 2019 title.

But don't forget about the underdogs. The Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury all had to battle just to make the playoffs, but as the Sky proved last season as the No. 6 seed, the regular season becomes irrelevant once the playoffs begin.

Guard Allie Quigley helped lead Chicago to the 2021 WNBA championship. The Sky enter the 2022 playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 2022 WNBA playoffs:

When do the WNBA playoffs begin?

The first round begins Wednesday with opening games from two series. The other two series will open Thursday. First-round series are best of three.

Which channels are televising playoff games?

Games will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

Will there be live streams of playoff games?

Games can be live streamed on Watch ESPN (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the ESPN app.

What are the first-round matchups and schedule?

(All times EDT)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury

Game 1: Wednesday at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Saturday at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Tuesday at Phoenix, Time and TV TBD

No. 2 Chicago Sky vs. No. 7 New York Liberty

Game 1: Wednesday at Chicago, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday at Chicago, Noon (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Tuesday at New York, Time and TV TBD

No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings

Game 1: Thursday at Connecticut, 8 p.m. (ESPNU and NBA TV)

Game 2: Sunday at Connecticut, Noon (ABC)

Game 3 (if necessary): Aug. 24 at Dallas, Time and TV TBD

No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

Game 1: Thursday at Seattle, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday at Seattle, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Aug. 24 at Washington, Time and TV TBD

