WNBA playoff semifinals: How to watch the New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 1 today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Dream in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on September 24, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 91-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty will face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoff semifinals this afternoon. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty dominated No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream during the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Now, they're onto the semifinals, facing the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces for the second consecutive playoffs year. The Aces vs. Liberty game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET, airing on ABC. The Liberty vs. Aces game can also be streamed after it concludes on WNBA League Pass. Here's what you need to know ahead of the Liberty vs. Aces game today; you can find live game updates, stats and more here.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV channels: ABC

Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV

The Liberty vs. Aces game tips off at 3 p.m. ET today.

The Liberty vs. Aces game will air on ABC.

You can watch ABC live on platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The game will also be available to stream after it concludes on WNBA League Pass.

Watch every WNBA Playoff game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and more

Fubo TV

AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200-plus more live channels. The live TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $30 off your first month of any tier after the trial period ends.

Try free at Fubo

Yes, DirecTV will be carrying ABC and all ESPN channels again after a brief disruption in coverage on the platform. DirecTV subscribers will be able to watch every playoff game of the WNBA.

Eight teams advanced to the WNBA playoffs, but after the first round, four will head into the semifinals. They are:

  • New York Liberty (32-8)

  • Minnesota Lynx (30-10)

  • Connecticut Sun (28-12)

  • Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

While this season's WNBA games aired across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms, including Prime Video, ION, and other national broadcast networks, the playoffs will be exclusive to ABC and ESPN. Note that they will not be carried on ESPN+.

The WNBA playoffs feature an eight-team bracket; participating teams are decided based on their regular season record. During the first-round, games are played on a best-of-three series. Semifinal and final games are played as a best-of-five series.

Sunday, September 22:

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Sunday, September 29

  • Aces vs. Liberty, Game 1 – 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Sun vs. Lynx, Game 1 - 8:30 p.m ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, October 1

  • Aces vs. Liberty, Game 2 (Time TBD)

  • Sun vs. Lynx, Game 2 (Time TBD)

Friday, October 4

  • Sun vs. Lynx, Game 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

  • Aces vs. Liberty, Game 3 - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, October 6

  • Aces vs. Liberty, Game 4 (if necessary)

  • Sun vs. Lynx, Game 4 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 8

  • Aces vs. Liberty, Game 5 (if necessary)

  • Sun vs. Lynx, Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

  • Game 1

Sunday, October 13

  • Game 2

Wednesday, October 16

  • Game 3

Friday, October 18

  • Game 4 (if necessary)

Sunday, October 20

  • Game 5 (if necessary)

