WNBA playoff semifinals: How to watch the New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 1 today
The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty dominated No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream during the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Now, they're onto the semifinals, facing the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces for the second consecutive playoffs year. The Aces vs. Liberty game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET, airing on ABC. The Liberty vs. Aces game can also be streamed after it concludes on WNBA League Pass. Here's what you need to know ahead of the Liberty vs. Aces game today; you can find live game updates, stats and more here.
How to watch the WNBA Playoffs: New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV channels: ABC
Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV
What time is the Liberty vs. Aces game?
The Liberty vs. Aces game tips off at 3 p.m. ET today.
New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces game channel:
The Liberty vs. Aces game will air on ABC.
How to watch the New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces game without cable:
You can watch ABC live on platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The game will also be available to stream after it concludes on WNBA League Pass.
AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200-plus more live channels. The live TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $30 off your first month of any tier after the trial period ends.
Can I watch the WNBA Playoffs on DirecTV?
Yes, DirecTV will be carrying ABC and all ESPN channels again after a brief disruption in coverage on the platform. DirecTV subscribers will be able to watch every playoff game of the WNBA.
Who is playing in the WNBA Playoffs?
Eight teams advanced to the WNBA playoffs, but after the first round, four will head into the semifinals. They are:
New York Liberty (32-8)
Minnesota Lynx (30-10)
Connecticut Sun (28-12)
Las Vegas Aces (27-13)
The best way to watch WNBA playoff games:
While this season's WNBA games aired across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms, including Prime Video, ION, and other national broadcast networks, the playoffs will be exclusive to ABC and ESPN. Note that they will not be carried on ESPN+.
Watch WNBA playoff games after they've concluded
What is the WNBA Playoff format?
The WNBA playoffs feature an eight-team bracket; participating teams are decided based on their regular season record. During the first-round, games are played on a best-of-three series. Semifinal and final games are played as a best-of-five series.
WNBA Playoffs Schedule:
Sunday, September 22:
Tuesday, September 24
Wednesday, September 25
Semi-Finals
Sunday, September 29
Aces vs. Liberty, Game 1 – 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sun vs. Lynx, Game 1 - 8:30 p.m ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, October 1
Aces vs. Liberty, Game 2 (Time TBD)
Sun vs. Lynx, Game 2 (Time TBD)
Friday, October 4
Sun vs. Lynx, Game 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Aces vs. Liberty, Game 3 - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, October 6
Aces vs. Liberty, Game 4 (if necessary)
Sun vs. Lynx, Game 4 (if necessary)
Tuesday, October 8
Aces vs. Liberty, Game 5 (if necessary)
Sun vs. Lynx, Game 5 (if necessary)
WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV
Thursday, October 10
Game 1
Sunday, October 13
Game 2
Wednesday, October 16
Game 3
Friday, October 18
Game 4 (if necessary)
Sunday, October 20
Game 5 (if necessary)
More ways to watch the WNBA playoffs on ABC:
