WNBA playoff race 2022 tracker: Emma Meesseman's late 3-pointer sinks Sun, lifts Sky higher in race for No. 1 seed

There is only one week left in the WNBA regular season and not one team is locked into a postseason seed yet. The four games on Sunday will help determine that, starting with a doubleheader on ABC featuring the top four teams in the standings. It's also Sue Bird's final regular season game in Seattle. A record of more than 18,000 fans are expected and they began lining up outside the arena hours before the doors opened.

WNBA TV schedule

Sunday games, all times ET

1 p.m.: Sun (22-10, No. 3) at Sky (24-8, No. 1) on ABC

3 p.m.: Sparks (12-20, No. 11) at Mystics (20-13, No. 5) on ESPN3

3 p.m.: Aces (22-10, No. 2) at Storm (20-12, No. 4) on ABC

7 p.m.: Dream (14-18, No. 7) at Lynx (12-20, No. 10) on Amazon Prime

Monday game, ET

8 p.m.: Liberty (13-19, No. 9) at Wings (16-16, No. 6) on NBA TV

WNBA standings

Through Sky-Sun game. Team (record), games back, x - clinched berth; o - eliminated

1. Chicago Sky (25-8) - x

2. Las Vegas Aces (22-10), 2.5 GB - x

3. Connecticut Sun (22-11), 3 GB - x

4. Seattle Storm (20-12), 4 GB - x

5. Washington Mystics (20-13), 4.5 GB - x

6. Dallas Wings (16-16), 8 GB

7. Atlanta Dream (14-18), 10 GB

8. Phoenix Mercury (14-19), 10.5 GB

9. New York Liberty (13-19), 11 GB (.5 GB of playoff spot)

10. Minnesota Lynx (12-20), 12 GB (1.5 GB of playoff spot)

11. Los Angeles Sparks (12-20), 12 GB (1.5 GB of playoff spot)

12. Indiana Fever (5-29), 20 GB - o

Sky keep pace at the top

Give us a best-of-five series of Sky-Sun, stat.

The Sky hit a barrage of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to complete the four-game season sweep of the Connecticut Sun, 94-91, at Wintrust Arena on Sunday afternoon. Emma Meesseman hit the game-winning 3 on an assist by Candace Parker with 28 seconds left that preserves the Sky's two-game cushion at the top of the postseason standings no matter what happens with the Aces.

The Sky's 17-point lead evaporated, but they made the right shots at the end of the game to win another against a top-four contender. All five Sky starters were in double-digits, led by Courtney Vandersloot's 20 points, five assists and four steals. She hit three of six 3-point attempts. Parker had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. She and Allie Quigley had two blocks each.

The Sky will have to stay sharp in the last week to clinch the top seed, a much nicer situation than the No. 6 seed they rode to the 2021 championship. They host the Storm (1-1 season series) on Tuesday in their regular season home finale. Chicago hits the road for the Aces (1-1) on Thursday and Mercury (2-0) on Sunday, Aug. 14 to close the season.

Six Sun players were in double digits on Sunday, led by DeWanna Bonner's 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. Her final deep 3 to tie the game and send it to overtime bounced off the rim. Reigning MVP Jonquel Jones had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Sun have a favorable schedule in the final week. They’ll play a back-to-back in Los Angeles (1-0) and conclude on Sunday at home against the Lynx (2-0). The best scenario for the Sun would be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed since it would keep them on the other side of the bracket from the Sky, if Chicago clinches the top spot.

Napheesa Collier to make 2022 debut

Napheesa Collier will make her 2022 debut on Sunday night when the Minnesota Lynx host the Atlanta Dream, The Athletic reported. Collier is coming off of maternity leave and gave birth to her first child, Mila, in late May.

The Olympic gold medalist and 2019 Rookie of the Year will return to the court 10 1/2 weeks after giving birth. She moved back to Minneapolis days before the All-Star break and returned to practices the week out of the break. Collier, 25, has said repeatedly she wanted to try and make it back to play with Sylvia Fowles in the standout center's final season. Fowles announced her retirement last offseason.

Collier is expected to start and will be on a minutes restriction, per the report. The Lynx need help to move back up into a playoff spot after another rough start this season. The team also dealt with injuries to Fowles, Damiris Dantas and Natalie Achonwa.

They have four games remaining: vs. Dream, at Mercury, vs. Storm, at Sun. Collier has averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists with the Lynx and is their building block of the future. Fowles is the last of the Lynx players who contributed to the franchise's four titles in seven years.

What's at stake on Sunday

The top five teams are locked into playoff spots and none can drop lower than the fifth seed, per the ESPN halftime broadcast this week. The Sky are the No. 1 seed riding a nice two-game cushion after the Wings took down the Aces on Thursday night. But with the top four teams playing each other (all on ABC), it could get messier.

The Mystics are hoping to win and have help from the Aces to move into the fourth seed, which would mean hosting the first two games of the best-of-three first-round series beginning Aug. 17. The Board of Governors approved a new playoff format last offseason that is three rounds without any byes or single eliminations.

But those five at least have the knowledge they're in the playoffs. There are six more who are battling for three spots. Those three are changing almost nightly. Friday morning the list was, in order, Wings-Liberty-Dream; on Sunday morning it was Wings-Dream-Mercury.

Despite not having Diana Taurasi (right quad) or Skylar Diggins-Smith (non-COVID illness), the Mercury defeated the Liberty, 76-62, on Saturday night to move back into the final playoff spot and stay one-half game ahead of New York. Hours prior the Wings, who had Arike Ogunbowale back, outlasted the Fever in overtime to keep a comfortable two-game lead for the No. 6 spot. The Lynx and Sparks remain 1.5 game back of the eighth and final playoff spot.