WNBA playoff picture, clinching scenarios: No. 1 seed, final two spots at stake on season's final day

The WNBA playoff picture is again coming down to the final day. All 12 teams are playing on Sunday in their regular season finales and all but two teams have a shot at a postseason berth.

Here's what's at stake for Sunday. This post will be updated throughout the day with results and seeds. The playoffs begin on Wednesday in the new best-of-three first-round format.

WNBA schedule for Sunday

All times ET. Live scoreboard can be found here. And the availability list for all 12 teams.

Lynx at Sun, 1 p.m., ABC

Dream at Liberty, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Fever at Mystics, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Storm at Aces, 3 p.m., ABC

Sky at Mercury, 5 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Wings at Sparks, 7 p.m., WNBA League Pass

WNBA standings

Standings are as of Sunday morning.

The WNBA standings heading into the regular season finale on Sunday. (WNBA/Screenshot)

The Sparks and Fever are both eliminated from the playoffs. The Mercury, Liberty, Lynx and Dream are all playing for the last two spots in the playoffs.

The playoff first-round pairings are 1 vs. 8 and 4 vs. 5 (winners play each other in a best-of-five semifinals); 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 6 (winners in semifinals).

WNBA playoff clinching scenarios

No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed

The Las Vegas Aces can clinch the top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a win against the Storm in the late afternoon window on ABC. They're 2-1 against Seattle. The Aces could also clinch it with losses by the No. 2 Sky and the No. 3 Sun.

The Chicago Sky could clinch the top spot with a win against the Phoenix Mercury combined with an Aces loss, or with an Aces loss and Sun win. (via the WNBA)

If there is a three-way tie at the top with the Sky, Sun and Aces all at 25-11, then the head-to-head results would break down to, in order per the WNBA, Sky (5-2), Aces (4-2) and Sun (1-6).

In the middle

No. 3 — Connecticut Sun | Even in a tie, the Sun have the worst record against the Sky and Aces with only one win. They will host the No. 6 Dallas Wings beginning with game 1 on Thursday ( 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

No. 4 — Seattle Storm | Seattle locked in its position with its win over the Lynx on Friday night and will play the Mystics. The first two games are in Seattle beginning with game 1 on Thursday (10 p.m. ET/ESPN2).

No. 5 — Washington Mystics | If the Mystics force a game 3, it would come back to the District. They are 1-2 against the Storm this season.

No. 6 — Dallas Wings | The Wings could also host a pivotal game 3 if it goes that far. They are 2-1 against the Sun. Arike Ogunbowale will miss the entire first-round series.

Final two playoff spots (No. 7, 8)

The Mercury and Liberty control their own paths to the postseason, while the Lynx and Dream will need wins and help.

For the Phoenix Mercury to get in, all they have to do is win against the Sky. They've lost both to Chicago. A Lynx loss also puts them in the playoffs.

The New York Liberty can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Atlanta Dream (2-1). Or a Mercury win, or a Lynx loss.

The Minnesota Lynx can move into a playoff spot with a win against the Sun and a loss by the Mercury or Liberty.

The Atlanta Dream can move into a playoff spot with a win over the Liberty and a Mercury loss.

If things play out to a tie between all four teams at the bottom of the standings (15-21), the two teams with the best head-to-head results would make the playoffs. The breakdown, per the WNBA: Lynx (8-2), Dream (5-5), Liberty (4-6), Mercury (3-7).