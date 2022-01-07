Liberty hire ex-Mercury leader Sandy Brondello as head coach

The New York Liberty announced Sandy Brondello as the franchise's new head coach on Friday. Brondello, who parted ways with the Phoenix Mercury after eight years and a WNBA Finals berth in 2021, will take over a team on the rise behind Betnijah Laney and superstar Sabrina Ionescu.

Brondello is a 17-year WNBA coaching veteran and Australian national team coach who led the Mercury to the title in 2014. She was named the Coach of the Year the same season. Phoenix reached the playoffs every year of her tenure, including in 2021 as the No. 5 seed. The Mercury ran it all the way to the finals, where they fell in four games to the No. 6 seed Chicago Sky.

The Liberty, one of the league's founding franchises, have never won a championship. They are in the last two years of Ionescu's rookie contract with Laney and center Natasha Howard signed through 2023.

“It is an honor to join the historic New York Liberty franchise and to coach and lead such a talented roster of players,” Brondello said in a team statement. “I owe immense gratitude to the team’s ownership and front office for entrusting me with this important role during such an integral time in the history of the organization. Alongside my family, I’m excited to move to New York City and begin preparations for our upcoming season.”

The Liberty parted ways with head coach Walt Hopkins after two years. The Liberty snuck into the playoffs last season as the No. 8 seed following a disastrous 2020 wubble season. Hopkins went 14-40 in his two seasons at the helm.

