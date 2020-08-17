Fever guard Victoria Vivians leaves bubble with knee injury, meeting with medical experts

Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians is out indefinitely while dealing with a right knee injury, and has left the WNBA’s bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the team announced on Monday.

Vivians is currently consulting with medical experts. It’s not clear when she’ll return, though she will have to quarantine for at least four days once she does so.

Vivians’ lingering knee injury

Vivians went down with a right knee injury against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 2, and missed a pair of games before trying to return to the court. She played a combined 11 minutes against the Mystics and Aces last week and scored just two points, however. Vivians then missed Indiana’s last two games on Thursday and Saturday.

It’s not clear specifically what the injury to her knee is, however she said it was “related to her kneecap,” according to ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Fever with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018 after she helped lead Mississippi State to back-to-back Final Fours, and put up 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in her rookie season. She then missed all of last season after tearing her ACL while playing for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in Israel.

Vivians was averaging eight points and 2.6 rebounds per game in her first three contests inside the bubble before going down, and was shooting just better than 37 percent from the field. The Fever have gone just 4-6 so far this season, though hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

