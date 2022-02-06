  • Oops!
WNBA free agency: Liz Cambage agrees to deal with Sparks

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Sparks just got pretty scary.

Free agent center Liz Cambage has verbally agreed to a deal with the Sparks after three years with the Las Vegas Aces, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Cambage appeared to confirm the story via Instagram story emojis:

The deal gives the Sparks one of the top centers in the WNBA, one who figures to create a formidable frontcourt alongside six-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike. Cambage is coming off a season in which she averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field (35.7 percent from deep) for the Aces.

Cambage signaled her time with the Aces may have been up when she publicly criticized the league over the perceived inequity displayed by new Aces head coach Becky Hammon's $1 million salary, more than four times a player can make on a supermax salary. Aces owner Mark Davis backed Cambage's argument, but now the Australian is headed out west.

Landing Cambage is the latest move in an eventful offseason for the Sparks, who traded Erica Wheeler and draft picks for Chennedy Carter and Li Yueru earlier Saturday. They also acquired forward Katie Lou Samuelson in a trade with the Seattle Storm earlier this week.

With all of that talent aboard, the Sparks will now be looking to get back into the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2011 last year.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Liz Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates after a three-point shot against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aces defeated the Mercury 93-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Liz Cambage has a new team. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
