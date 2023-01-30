WNBA free agency 2023: Breanna Stewart narrows choices to Storm, Liberty; Aces to add two-time champ Alysha Clark

Candace Parker is shaking up the WNBA landscape again. The two-time champion announced on Saturday she plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces in free agency. The reigning champions are loaded with four of their five starters back in MVP A'ja Wilson, All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum, Most Improved Player Jackie Young and point guard Chelsea Gray, whose postseason performance was one for the ages. Gray and Parker won a championship together with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. Parker then left and won with the Sky and Gray with the Aces.

The Aces traded Dearica Hamby to the Sparks this month in a move that cleared cap space. They were the most strapped of any team in the league. The most the Aces can currently sign Parker at is $183,234, per Her Hoop Stats. It's $20,000 below the regular max at which a player can sign with a new team. But Parker said in her announcement she wanted to do what was best for her family, which includes the teenaged Lailaa and her young son, Airr.

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast," Parker wrote.