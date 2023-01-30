WNBA free agency 2023: Breanna Stewart narrows choices to Storm, Liberty; Aces to add two-time champ Alysha Clark

Tracking all the deals and players on the move as negotiations open Saturday

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday. Those deals can be signed beginning Feb. 1. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Who are the biggest free agents to watch?

Tracking WNBA trades

Tracking WNBA free agency deals

    The Aces will also sign another two-time WNBA champion in Alysha Clark, according to multiple reports. Clark won titles in 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm and was a unanimous All-Defensive First Team choice in 2020. She's a strong defender and outside shooter who spent last season with the Washington Mystics after missing the 2021 season while rehabbing a Lisfranc injury sustained playing overseas.

    Breanna Stewart has narrowed her options down to the Storm and Liberty, Rachel Galligan at Winsidr reported. The top free agent was previously considering the Lynx and Mystics as well. Seattle and New York were long rumored to be her top destinations.

    Candace Parker is shaking up the WNBA landscape again. The two-time champion announced on Saturday she plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces in free agency. The reigning champions are loaded with four of their five starters back in MVP A'ja Wilson, All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum, Most Improved Player Jackie Young and point guard Chelsea Gray, whose postseason performance was one for the ages. Gray and Parker won a championship together with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. Parker then left and won with the Sky and Gray with the Aces.

    The Aces traded Dearica Hamby to the Sparks this month in a move that cleared cap space. They were the most strapped of any team in the league. The most the Aces can currently sign Parker at is $183,234, per Her Hoop Stats. It's $20,000 below the regular max at which a player can sign with a new team. But Parker said in her announcement she wanted to do what was best for her family, which includes the teenaged Lailaa and her young son, Airr.

    Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announces plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces

    "While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast," Parker wrote.

    Breanna Stewart wants to helps subsidize charter flights for WNBA with NIL money

    Stewart believes this would help improve the WNBA product and player health and safety.

    Dearica Hamby says Aces ‘discriminated’ against her for pregnancy; WNBPA to investigate

    "I gave everything I had, up until the disgusting comments that were made to me," Hamby wrote.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 08: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky looks on prior to Game Five of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on September 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
