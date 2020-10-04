WNBA Finals: Storm keep setting records in 104-91 Game 2 win over Aces

Another WNBA Finals game, another assists record for the Seattle Storm.

The Storm dished out Finals record 33 assists on 40 shots in a 104-91 victory over the No. 1 seeded Las Vegas in Game 2 of the Finals. Seattle, seeded second due to two regular season losses to Vegas, are now one win away from the franchise’s fourth WNBA championship.

Sue Bird again led the way for the Storm in the assists column. She had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists with two steals. The 17-year veteran was 6-of-9 overall, making 4 of 7 3-point attempts. It will also be her fourth title.

Three starters had massive outputs for the Storm and five players were in double-digits as they outscored the Aces, 29-23, in the final 10 minutes. It was a seven-point Aces deficit heading into the final quarter after they kept it tight all game.

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers as the team shot a combined 46.2 percent behind the arc.

Natasha Howard neared a double-double with 21 points and eight rebounds. Alysha Clark had 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. Jordin Canada had 10 points coming off the bench.

Bird keeps pushing on another level

Bird, the ageless basketball queen, had another eight assists in the first half including a no-look dish to the corner for a 3-pointer.

Her final stat line gave her another record this WNBA Finals, via Her Hoop Stats. It was her fifth points/assists double-double, giving her the sole mark over longtime friend and fellow UConn alumna Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury.

The Seattle offense runs through the 17-year veteran, but it takes efficient shooting to complete the task of an assist. And she’s not the only one moving the ball around. The offense had 17 assists on 18 baskets in the first half while shooting 50 percent overall and hitting 6 of 15 3-point attempts.

The Aces kept within six points at the break despite barely getting to the free throw line. They shot better than the first half of Game 1, making 18 of 36 shots (51.4 percent) and sinking 3 of 7 3-pointers. They won it on the boards, 21-12.

Howard, Clark get Storm going

The Storm are so good because they have a starting cast and bench full of weapons. Jewell Loyd and Stewart combined to score 65 points in the 93-80 Game 1 victory.

The Aces came out in Game 2 by shutting that down; Stewart didn’t scored until 1:16 left in the first quarter. But by focusing on them, it allowed Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark to star. Howard was a perfect 4-for-4 in the first quarter with two blocks and Clark made all three of her attempts for seven points along with two rebounds. The Storm held the 31-24 lead through 10 minutes.

Coming into the final quarter of a seven-point game, Jordin Canada lifted the Storm just as Stewart did in the same stretch the first game.





6 straight points for @jordin_canada to start the 4th quarter 👀



