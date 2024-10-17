A WNBA Finals in-game interview paid off with Lynx's Cheryl Reeve reacting to a Courtney Williams 3-pointer

.

During Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, one of ESPN's in-game coach interviews actually paid off in a really cool way.

As the broadcast checked in with Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve during the game's third quarter, guard Courtney Williams drilled a 3-point attempt from the arc.

The in-game interview gave fans a close-up look at how Reeve reacted in the moment. She wanted Williams to try for the basket, as she said as much on the broadcast. Once she nailed the attempt, Reeve reacted with an emphatic "Boom!"

While most in-game coaching interviews don't provide much, this was an awesome, real-time look at a coach reacting to a big moment and celebrating once it goes her team's way.

Cheryl Reeve doing commentary during her interview "Shoot it, Court. BOOM!" pic.twitter.com/G9SpjhakwC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 17, 2024

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

