WNBA Finals Game 1 live tracker: Jackie Young proves she's the X-factor in Aces' win over Liberty

Jackie Young had a big game against the Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Before the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty took the court Sunday, Aces coach Beck Hammon called Jackie Young the possible X-factor in the series. Through one game, Hammon's declaration looks prescient. Young dropped 26 points and hauled in 5 rebounds in the Aces' 99-82 win over the Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Young was electric from a distance, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. In addition to her 26 points and 5 rebounds, Young also picked up 4 assists and 3 steals in the win. She was matched by Kelsey Plum, who also dropped 26 points and 5 rebounds on the Liberty. Last season's MVP, A'ja Wilson, added 19 points. Chelsea Gray chipped in 20 points in the win.

Breanna Stewart, who was named the 2023 MVP in late September, managed 21 points and 9 assists for the Liberty in the loss. Jonquel Jones added 16 points and Marine Johannes chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Sabrina Ionescu struggled in the loss, going just 2-for-7 from the field. She finished with 7 points.

The Liberty will look to bounce back in Game 2, which is slated for Wednesday.