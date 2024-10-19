Are WNBA Finals best of 5 games or 7? What to know about format for Liberty vs. Lynx

Are the WNBA Finals best of 5?

Indeed, the WNBA Finals are best of five games — but that changes next year, when the Finals move to a best-of-seven series. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the change before Game 1 of these Finals, saying that it’s important for the WNBA to follow all the other major pro leagues that do best-of-seven series in their championships, too.

Fans and players have been begging for best-of-seven for awhile, and Engelbert was clearly thrilled to announce the change. The format will follow the NBA, which is 2-2-1-1-1.

Another change to the playoffs next year: The first round, which is best-of-three, will move to a 1-1-1 format, which means the lower seeded team is guaranteed a home game.

