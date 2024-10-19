Advertisement

Are WNBA Finals best of 5 games or 7? What to know about format for Liberty vs. Lynx

lindsay schnell, usa today
Are the WNBA Finals best of 5?

Indeed, the WNBA Finals are best of five games — but that changes next year, when the Finals move to a best-of-seven series. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the change before Game 1 of these Finals, saying that it’s important for the WNBA to follow all the other major pro leagues that do best-of-seven series in their championships, too.

Fans and players have been begging for best-of-seven for awhile, and Engelbert was clearly thrilled to announce the change. The format will follow the NBA, which is 2-2-1-1-1.

Another change to the playoffs next year: The first round, which is best-of-three, will move to a 1-1-1 format, which means the lower seeded team is guaranteed a home game.

