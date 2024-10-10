WNBA finals 2024 predictions: will Collier and the Lynx stop the Liberty powerhouse?

Clockwise from top left: Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Kayla McBride. Composite: Getty Images

The Lynx are here because ...

There’s not a problem that Napheesa Collier can’t fix. Offense? She had at least 26 points on 57.9% shooting to close out the semi-final series with Connecticut. Defense? She ran away with defensive player of the year honors last week. She’s exactly the star to go up against Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, a Liberty one-two punch Collier has tussled with plenty already on the US’s gold-medal winning Olympic team. AL

They have absolutely earned their spot. Every team has been extraordinary in some way this season, but the Lynx consistently demonstrated that they were here to be taken seriously. Watching this team head into their first finals since 2017 is a privilege. They have been firing on all cylinders the entire playoff run and will be a significant challenge for the Liberty. SK

The Liberty are here because ...

Ionesecu didn’t let “the worst game of her career” define her. After scoring a meager four points on seven shot attempts in New York’s Game 3 clash with Las Vegas, the fifth-year sharpshooter bounced back with 22 points on 5 of 8 shooting from three to close out the Aces and avenge the Liberty’s 2023 finals disappointment. With New York City on the brink of its first basketball title in a half century, Ionescu, the cornerstone of the Liberty’s Brooklyn relaunch, surely has more great performances in store. AL

They were always going to be. It would have been more surprising if the Liberty had not been in the finals than it is that they are. New York gained three phenomenal players — Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot — in 2023 and have been steadily fine-tuning ever since. They turned their disappointment from last year into the fuel they needed to dominate this year, and these finals are theirs to lose. They’re a powerhouse. SK

This WNBA season has been ...

An opportunity to learn how much people who don’t know much about women’s basketball enjoy hearing themselves talk, and learn how little the league itself seems interested in steering that discourse away from villainizing its players. It seems as if the clamor has been a bit tough for the league to hear over the constant ringing of its cash register. AL

A learning experience for everyone involved, from fans to athletes to coaches to journalists. This season has been incredible in so many ways. It has been personally so fulfilling to see the reception that women’s basketball is finally receiving, and professionally it has been a thrill to cover the athletes on the floor. The league is definitely experiencing a few growing pains, but the future’s so bright. Having said that, the racism that has been heaved at some players and coaches is absolutely unacceptable, whether it’s from fans or people within the organization, and I hope that the league develops better practices and policies for dealing with it. SK

The coaching advantage goes to ...

Cheryl Reeve. She’s been here on six previous occasions, won four times and is fresh off leading Team USA to gold in Paris. As I said at the last roundtable, when Reeve is riding a hot hand, I can’t bet against her. AL

Reeve is in a really special place right now. She and her coaches have put together a team that perfectly complements their key players. Based on the team’s performance it’s clear that all the pieces have fallen into place right when they needed to, something that is truly a credit to her leadership. There’s a reason she’s Coach of the Year. SK

Unheralded player to watch ...

Liberty pivot Nyara Sabally has been a boost off the bench, making the most of her limited usage. In the close-out game against the Aces, the lively German logged eight points, two boards, two steals and a block in just 10 minutes on the floor. It’s the kind of performance that earns more trust and time from coach Sandy Brondello. AL

I have really enjoyed Leonie Fiebich’s performance throughout this season. She was drafted back in 2020 but didn’t actually play her first season until this year, and it’s been really fun to watch her finally hit the court. She speaks to the benefit the league receives from overseas players and brings a cool dynamic to the Liberty. SK

The finals MVP will be ...

Collier, see above. AL

Collier. She has led the Lynx all season and has been extraordinary throughout the playoffs – on numbers alone, she’s the dominant player. No matter who wins the finals, she’s going to fight the entire way through. SK

The winner will be ...

Minnesota in four. After seven years off, the best-run franchise in the business reaches the summit for a dizzying fifth time to extend its all-time lead in league championships. It’s just a shame that Prince, the ultimate women’s hoops fans, isn’t around to party with his hometown team like it’s 2015. AL

Liberty in five. If Ionescu keeps playing like the best guard in the league, the Liberty will win it all. This would be her first championship and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t think she has what it takes to lead the team all the way. SK



