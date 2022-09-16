WNBA Finals: How to watch Aces-Sun Game 3; All-WNBA selections announced; lineups, injuries

The 2022 WNBA Finals continue with Game 3 on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) as the No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces look to close out the series as they hold a 2-0 lead over the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. The Finals is a best-of-five series, and if necessary, Game 4 is in Connecticut and Game 5 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of Game 3, the All-WNBA teams were announced:

First Team

A'ja Wilson, Aces

Breanna Stewart, Storm

Kelsey Plum, Aces

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Mercury

Candace Parker, Sky

Second Team

Alyssa Thomas, Sun

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks

Jonquel Jones, Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Lynx

The Aces and Sun have never won a WNBA title. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-three first round, then ousted the Seattle Storm 3-1 in the semifinals. The Sun beat the Dallas Wings 2-1 in the first round and knocked out the 2021 champion Chicago Sky 3-2 in the semifinals.

Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the Finals.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64

Game 2: Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 71 (Aces lead, 2-0)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN)*

Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)*

* — if necessary