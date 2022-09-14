WNBA Finals 2022: A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and the Aces take commanding 2-0 lead over Sun

Johanna Huybers
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS — It was physical, it was fast and it was exactly what the Las Vegas Aces needed as the WNBA Finals shift to Connecticut.

The No. 1-seeded Aces bullied their way to a 85-71 win over the No. 3 Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Connecticut. Since the WNBA moved to a best-of-five Finals format, every team that has taken a 2-0 series lead has swept its way to a title.

A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray continued their torrid postseason streak. Wilson had another double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Gray had 21 points, eight assists and three steals. She briefly left the game in the second half with what appeared to be an ankle injury after hitting the court hard under the basket. She returned shortly after and was a major factor in the Aces’ dominant win.

Jackie Young also sustained an injury when she got hit with an inadvertent elbow to the face that drew blood. Officials missed the call in the scramble for the loose ball.

The Aces flew up and down the court, pushing the tempo against a Sun team known to muck it up defensively and keep the scoring low. Instead, the Aces played their style of basketball and scored in troves.

A game after Kelsey Plum failed to score until the final quarter, she came out with a purpose in Game 2. She finished with 20 points and seven assists. Dearica Hamby’s presence continued to be big for the Aces.

The game started a big ominously as the teams seemed unsure of what hoop to start on after the opening tip.

A back-and-forth first quarter swung in the Aces’ favor after a timeout with the score tied at 14-14. Hamby and Riquna Williams entered the game for the Aces, who rattled off seven points while the Sun turned the ball over twice in the span. From there, any time the Sun made a run, the Aces had an answer.

Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Williams had 18 points and five assists. DeWanna Bonner has struggled offensively this season and was 1 of 9 from the field Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64

Game 2: Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 71 (Aces lead, 2-0)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN)*

Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 20 (ESPN)*

* — if necessary

