WNBA fans are (rightfully) stunned after the Fever let the Valkyries draft Temi Fagbenle

Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle (14) smiles after a foul called on her on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109. (Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Fever center Temi Fagbenle is headed to Golden State, and hoops fans are stunned.

On Friday, as the Golden State Valkyries unveiled their initial roster for the 2025 season, fans patiently watched to see who would become part of history. The first plot twist revealed was the Dallas Wings leaving Carla Leite unprotected. Then, the second one came — Temi Fagbenle.

Yes, the Valkyries drafted Fagbenle. That means she was (SHOCKINGLY!) left unprotected by the Indiana Fever after a rather stellar season with the team and developing a connection with Caitlin Clark. Now, Fagbenle moves to the Bay Area to play for head coach Natalie Nakase.

Fagbenle's departure sent shockwaves through hoops circles, and WNBA fans had a lot to say about it.

not protecting Temi is wilddddd behavior https://t.co/9fhuwepUf2 — laura (@laura7911) December 6, 2024

My mouth dropped that Indy didn't protect Temi Fagbenle — SUMMER (@SummerDC_) December 6, 2024

Temi wasn't protected??? Wow. — Zena Keita (@itszenakeita) December 6, 2024

No one openly supported Caitlin on that team like Temi. pic.twitter.com/NfoqsSw4Rx — sola. (@Ms_Ashake) December 7, 2024

The Temi pick has my jaw on the FLOOR. — Janaé Sims (@auntienae95) December 6, 2024

are you serious rn… why didn’t we protect temi i’m going to bawl my eyes out what the hell fever pic.twitter.com/Rwx6fbTBmj — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) December 6, 2024

