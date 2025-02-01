USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
WNBA expansion: What cities have put in bids for a new team to join the league?
The WNBA is embracing expansion again, hoping to ride the wave of momentum generated by an influx of new stars in recent years.
Buoyed by a 2024 season that featured surging attendance and record television ratings thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as a more lucrative media rights deal about to go into effect, the WNBA is about to add an expansion franchise to its ranks in 2025: Golden State Valkyries.
It's the first time in more than 15 years the league will add a new team after several folded or relocated, and there are more on the way as potential suitors make their pitch to be part of the evolving women's basketball landscape.
Multiple bids were filed this week ahead of a Jan. 30 deadline to be the WNBA's 16th team later this decade, including markets that used to have WNBA teams and want one back again. At least 10 groups submitted a bid: Here's a closer look at what new franchises have already been announced, as well as what ownership groups and cities are currently bidding for a WNBA team.
What are the announced WNBA expansion teams?
Just three of the WNBA's original teams when the league started in 1997 remain heading into 2025 – the New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. It grew to 16 teams by 2000, but slowly dwindled over the ensuing 24 years through relocation and contraction. The WNBA has had 12 teams since the Sacramento Monarchs folded after the 2009 season.
But commissioner Cathy Engelbart has been touting the prospect of league expansion for years, and the first new addition arrives starting this season:
Golden State Valkyries: Announced in 2023 with an expansion draft held on Dec. 6, 2024, the newest team will start playing when the 2025 WNBA season begins. Owned by Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who paid a $50 million expansion fee.
Toronto Tempo: Announced in 2024 and will start playing as the first WNBA franchise outside the United States when the 2026 season begins. Owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, which paid $115 million to buy the team.
Portland, Oregon: Announced in September 2024, a to-be-named expansion franchise in Portland will begin play for the 2026 WNBA season. Owned by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, who paid $125 million to buy the team.
What cities are bidding for a WNBA expansion team?
Engelbert said she'd like the WNBA to add a 16th team by the 2028 season. Ownership groups have already put in bids from familiar WNBA cities, as well as locations the league has never been before. Here's what we know about the people and places that have put in bids or announced their intentions to do so:
Detroit: Pistons owner Tom Gores and his wife Holly — backed by a superteam of local investors — submitted a formal bid for the city to receive a WNBA expansion franchise on Thursday.
Nashville, Tennessee: A Nashville group, backed by WNBA legend Candace Parker, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Nashville Predators owner Bill Haslam, applied Thursday. It wants to name the team the Nashville Summitt in honor of late University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.
Philadelphia: The Philadelphia 76ers' ownership group announced in January it will partner with Comcast to help bring a WNBA franchise to the city as part of its new arena deal. The group also put in an official bid.
Houston: Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta is leading the bid for of the league's original cities. "It's time to bring the WNBA back to Houston," Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle in January. The defunct Houston Comets won the first four WNBA championships from 1997-2000. Fertitta has submitted a formal bid.
Cleveland: The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their intentions to apply for a WNBA team in late 2024 and have submitted a formal bid.
Milwaukee: The Bucks' ownership group had expressed interest in putting in a bid for an expansion WNBA team in October 2024 but did not submit an official bid before the deadline for the 16th team.
Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes is part of an ownership group that has expressed interest in recruiting an expansion team to Kansas City. “We want to get basketball to Kansas City in general, and then WNBA and the success that they’ve had these last few seasons, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Mahomes said in November 2024.
St. Louis: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is reportedly part of an ownership group trying to lure the WNBA to Tatum's hometown.
Austin, Texas: A group backed by Kevin Durant was considering a bid for a WNBA franchise last year, according to a Sports Business Journal report.
