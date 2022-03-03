WNBA announces record-tying 9 ABC games in 2022 including season finale doubleheaders

The ESPN family of networks will air 25 regular season games during the 2022 WNBA season and a record-tying nine of them will air on ABC, the league announced Thursday.

The nine nationally aired ABC games ties the mark set in 2021. Prior to that, the last time there were more than three was in 2008, according to a Yahoo Sports analysis. Five games will air on ESPN and 10 on ESPN2.

ABC will air four weekend afternoon games in May beginning with a rematch of the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm playoff game on May 14. Four-time Storm champion Sue Bird has said it is likely her final year, and it will be one of the last matchups with three-time Mercury champion Diana Taurasi.

The station will air a Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun matchup in mid-July and will close the regular season with doubleheaders on the final two weekends of Aug. 7 and 14. The Sun and reigning champion Chicago Sky are featured on both weekends.

The 25 includes the All-Star game held on July 10. The company also holds the postseason rights, which could be a maximum of 27 games under the new playoff system.

The Disney networks committed to airing 25 last season during the league's 25th anniversary after Google agreed to underwrite an additional eight games to reach that number, per an ESPN report. It was the most games the networks aired in the past 14 years, excluding the 2020 bubble season in which ESPN cameras were the only ones allowed at the site. Google, named a WNBA Changemaker in 2021, will again partner with the networks to sponsor "WBNA on ESPN" telecasts that include the playoffs.

The WNBA will expand to a 36-game season tipping off on May 6 and will wrap up the Finals in time for the 2022 FIBA World Cup in September. The league said the television and streaming schedules for CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Prime Video and Facebook Watch will be unveiled in the coming weeks. There were be a total of 40 games on the CBS channels.

WNBA on ABC games

Candace Parker and the 2021 champion Chicago Sky will be on the ESPN networks a total of six times. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The nationally televised games on ABC begin on the second Sunday of the season. The first group of them feature Candace Parker and the reigning champion Sky team as well as 2020 MVP A'ja Wilson and her Aces on back-to-back weekends.

May 14: Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m. ET

May 21: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET

May 22: Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

May 28: Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m. ET

ABC will air the Aces and Sun at 1 p.m. ET on July 17 out of the All-Star break the weekend prior. Games return for the final two weekends of the regular season with Parker's Sky and the Sun, led by reigning MVP Jonquel Jones, featured twice each.

Aug. 7: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET

Aug. 7: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. ET

Aug. 14: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET

Aug. 14: Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m. ET

WNBA schedule on ESPN networks

The ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 schedule gets underway on the second day of the 2022 season with a 6 p.m. ET game between the Sun and New York Liberty on ESPN. It continues with a Sunday doubleheader on May 8 in primetime on ESPN2.

