  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WNBA draft winners and losers: Fashion, mid-majors shine while ESPN misses historic moment

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Dream
    Atlanta Dream
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rhyne Howard
    American basketball player

The WNBA welcomed 36 more players to the ranks on Monday night with the 2022 draft headlined by No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard to the Atlanta Dream. The league is taking the handoff from the NCAA tournament, which ended eight days ago, and will tip off its 26th season on May 6.

One of the biggest wins of the night was hearing more on Phoenix Mercury star and Team USA gold medalist Brittney Griner, who remains jailed in Russia since mid-February. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert began her press conference with the media by addressing Griner's situation and saying the league is working to bring her home but everyone "needs to be patient."

Griner was a talking point during the broadcast with updates from Holly Rowe as well. Players have remained largely mum about the situation likely because they do not want to bring unwanted attention to it and have Griner used as a bargaining chip in the war with Ukraine.

Here are the winners and loser from the draft itself. All of the 36 draft picks can be found here.

Winners

Rhyne Howard's No. 1 night — Howard has long been an expected No. 1 overall draft pick and led many mock drafts earlier in the year. But Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, who ended up going second, was a favorite pick for many when the Washington Mystics held the pick out of December's lottery.

The Dream pulled off a trade last week to give up their No. 3 and No. 14 pick to bring in Howard, a two-time SEC Player of the Year selection and only the ninth player to be a three-time Associated Press All-America first team pick. Atlanta has had its fair share of turmoil over the past two years, some of which was no fault of its own, and it has to feel good to know a team traded up to bring you there.

"To go first, I don't even have words for it right now," Howard said. "I'm still kind of shaking. But it is super exciting, and I'm proud of what I've done, proud of myself, and thankful for everyone that's been on this journey with me and that's helped me to get here."

Howard is coming off a surprise SEC tournament championship and a third consecutive season of averaging at least 20 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 SPG and two attempted 3-pointers per game. She will play near her hometown of Cleveland, Tennessee.

In-person again and oh my, the fits — The draft was held in-person for the first time since 2019 and it was refreshing to see the live moments, not to mention the proud families sitting with their professional basketball players. Shoutout to Grandma Brenda at Spring Studios in Tribeca, where Fashion Week is held.

It's always the fashion that grabs attention at any draft, and the WNBA consistently leads the way. Players are more authentically themselves than ever and showcase the range of the league itself. There are so many different ways to be a person; the WNBA doesn't subscribe to fitting in a mold.

Who will easily forget South Carolina guard and Indiana Fever draftee Destanni Henderson in a perfectly blue suit. Or Ole Miss star Shakira Austin, the Mystics' No. 3 overall pick from that Dream trade, in a starry jumpsuit?

Mid-majors and HBCUs in particular — It was a big night for mid-majors starting with Florida Gulf Coast and guard Kierstan Bell. The two-time Becky Hammon award winner for best mid-major player in the country is heading to play for Becky Hammon herself and the Las Vegas Aces.

The award given by Her Hoop Stats is only in its third year and strives to showcase the talent beyond the Power Five conferences that are often expanded to include the Big East, led by UConn. And it was a big tournament for mid-major schools as parity grows in the collegiate ranks.

Joining Bell on the night: Hawaii's Amy Atwell (Sparks, No. 27), South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven (Lynx, No. 28), Delaware's Jasmine Dickey (Wings, No. 30), North Florida's Jazz Bond (Wings, No. 31) and IUPUI's Macee Williams (Mercury, No. 32). It once again goes to show good scouts will find good talent, no matter what name is on the front of the jersey.

It was an HBCU that stood out brightest beyond Florida Gulf Coast and Bell's selection, though. Jackson State nearly upset LSU and legendary coach Kim Mulkey in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Now center Ameshya Williams-Holliday is the program's first ever draft pick at No. 25 to the Indiana Fever.

Williams-Holliday averaged 19.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game shooting 54% from the field. She is the sixth HBCU player to be drafted to the league and the first in 19 years.

Losers

ESPN shortchanging the W. Again — There's a chance it's the first time you're hearing of the historic aspect to Williams-Holliday's pick even if you did watch the WNBA draft live. ESPN didn't discuss the pick when it happened, just as it didn't discuss most of the second or third-round selections. Her name and "Pick is in" went on a bottom third graphic instead of being called out by the hosts. It was another missed opportunity by the broadcaster to showcase the league it has a business stake in by owning broadcast rights.

ESPN has always skipped through the later rounds of the draft and instead of calling out picks as they're in, the news is delivered on a ticker and later the hosts list a group of five or six together by name. The only ones they stopped for were draft picks at the site who had dropped past the first round.

Is it really fair to shortchange two-thirds of players in a small draft? This is their one big opportunity to hear they've been drafted, a huge feat in itself. It would have been so special to later see TikTok or Instagram Live reactions of these mid-major players after hearing their name called on TV. A professional league draft is made in the mini moments, not a recap of rosters or first-round selection.

Florida Gulf Coast&#39;s Kierstan Bell reacts after being selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the 11th overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell reacts after being selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the 11th overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Many of these players will not make rosters — This is the grim annual reality. There are 12 teams with 12 rosters spots each creating the "144" of the league. But that's not a true number as many teams will have 11 players due to salary cap concerns. Last season half of the draftees did not make a roster, and fewer of those picks will be on rosters in year 2.

Teams are more apt to sign a known veteran talent than a rookie one, though the rookie salary might make it enticing to keep them over a higher-priced star. But a lot of these players are in tough situations with the teams that drafted them already carrying a solid roster.

"My main goal is to get up there and get signed," Emily Engstler, the Fever's fourth overall pick out of Louisville, said when asked about her goals. "We might have gotten drafted, but we didn't get a contract yet. That's my first step. I want to live in the moment. I think it's important for us to do that or it becomes a little too much."

Approximately .8% of collegiate women's players make it to the WNBA, a statistic so far lower any other professional league the bar graphs are staggering. ESPN did show those to start the broadcast, making their ommittance of the few who did "make" it — at least for a few weeks — all the more hard to swallow.

Expanded roster talk —Expansion is the talk of every availability with Engelbert, and Monday was no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause on expansion that will hopefully ease up soon and Engelbert teased more information coming this summer.

"I wish I could be in a different position to talk about it, but we're going to get there and it's definitely in our future," Engelbert said.

Roster expansion is taking over team expansion after a season that saw some teams use six available players for games and the hardship exemption used more than ever to sign players to short stints. Rebecca Lobo, citing discussions with coaches and general managers, floated the idea of two practice player spots during a pre-draft media conference call. Engelbert doesn't "see that in the very near term" and it would take a change to the collective bargaining agreement since those players need to be paid.

"If I get my way and we disrupt the media rights fee model and we're able to afford that, we'll absolutely take a look at that," she said. "I think everything will be on the table in a couple years. In fact, I expect that."

Expect more hardship signings and shorter rosters in the coming season, especially since it's an expanded 36-game season in a shortened window due to the FIBA World Cup in September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rox win game-ending review in 10th, spoil Texas' home opener

    Nearly 1,600 miles away, the final out was determined to end a home-opening loss for the Texas Rangers. Colorado manager Bud Black asked for a replay review in the bottom of the 10th inning after second baseman Brendan Rodgers, with new Rangers catcher Mitch Garver sliding hard toward him, made an errant throw that allowed a run to score while taking away the chance for a game-ending double play. Upon further review from MLB headquarters, it was a double play that ended the Rockies' 6-4 win over the Rangers on Monday.

  • Covid played a big role in California’s public school enrollment decline in 2021-2022 year

    Covid played a big role in California’s public school enrollment decline in 2021-2022 year

  • The Daily Sweat: Toronto faces crucial early AL East test at Yankee Stadium

    The Blue Jays and Yankees have an interesting early-season series in New York.

  • 11 NHL head coaches with uncertain futures this offseason

    There are currently five NHL coaches without deals for next season and another six under interim tags.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Player concerned about ban on spectator drumming, singing at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Players and fans are raising concerns about a ban on drumming and singing by spectators at the All Native Basketball Tournament that wrapped up in Prince Rupert, B.C., on Saturday. These practices are culturally significant for some First Nations. Scott Barker, who played in the tournament representing the Nisga'a Nation, says elders from Gingolx sang and drummed near the basketball court before a game. The next day, a committee member told one of the elders there had been a complaint, and they

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.