WNBA Draft 2020 date, TV channel, pick order, odds & everything else to know
The 2020 WNBA Draft has a unique opportunity in front of it, even if it occurs in a less-than-ideal situation.
Due to the postponement and outright cancellation of most sports because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) — including the 2020 Women's NCAA Tournament — the WNBA must conduct a virtual draft. That means WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will receive no reactions when she calls the names of each player selected, nor can we see the reaction of the players themselves.
But: The WNBA will have no competition from other events, live or otherwise, as it conducts its draft. The league will have a chance to showcase its next group of stars in a spotlight it has never had before.
MORE: WNBA players react to groundbreaking new CBA: 'A historic day'
That includes players such as Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, the runaway favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft.
With that, here's everything you need to know about the 2020 WNBA Draft, including the date, TV schedule, location, picks, updated betting odds and more.
When is the WNBA Draft in 2020?
Date: Friday, April 17
Start time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT
The entirety of the three-round WNBA Draft will take place on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET. The league decided to keep its scheduled draft date in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and will conduct the event virtually, similar to how the NFL is handling its draft.
Where is the WNBA Draft?
The draft, originally slated to be held at Nike New York Headquarters in New York, one of the regions most deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be conducted virtually in line with social distancing guidelines.
“The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”
How to watch WNBA Draft 2020 live
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch ESPN
The decision to air the 2020 WNBA Draft on ESPN did not come without controversy; initially, ESPN elected to air it on ESPN2 instead of its main channel, despite there being no live sports or other events for the draft to compete with (ESPN's watch guide simply had "movie" airing on ESPN). ESPN later pivoted so that the WNBA would run on its main channel.
Here is the full TV schedule and streaming options for the 2020 WNBA Draft:
WNBA Draft pick order 2020
Each of the three 12-pick rounds will take place on the same day; the New York Liberty, which own the first pick of the draft, will not have another selection, barring a trade, until Round 3 with the 26th overall pick.
The Dallas Wings have the most picks of any team in the draft, with six, including four in the first round. They're followed by the Atlanta Dream, with five total picks; every other team has at least two picks except the Las Vegas Aces, who have just one in the fourth-to-last pick of the draft).
Round 1
Overall pick
Team
1.
New York Liberty
2.
Dallas Wings
3.
Indiana Fever
4.
Atlanta Dream
5.
Dallas Wings
6.
Minnesota Lynx
7.
Dallas Wings
8.
Chicago Sky
9.
Dallas Wings
10.
Phoenix Mercury
11.
Seattle Storm
12.
Washington Mystics
Round 2
Overall pick
Team
13.
Atlanta Dream
14.
Indiana Fever
15.
Dallas Wings
16.
Minnesota Lynx
17.
Atlanta Dream
18.
Phoenix Mercury
19.
Seattle Storm
20.
Los Angeles Sparks
21.
Dallas Wings
22.
Los Angeles Sparks
23.
Connecticut Sun
24.
Washington Mystics
Round 3
Overall pick
Team
25.
Atlanta Dream
26.
New York Liberty
27.
Atlanta Dream
28.
Indiana Fever
29.
Phoenix Mercury
30.
Chicago Sky
31.
Seattle Storm
32.
Chicago Sky
33.
Las Vegas Aces
34.
Los Angeles Sparks
35.
Connecticut Sun
36.
Washington Mystics
WNBA Draft odds 2020
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is the runaway favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 draft. BetOnline (via SportsInsider ) has her listed at -2000 odds to go No. 1 overall, and +700 not to go No. 1 overall. Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally and Baylor's Lauren Cox are next up in the projections; they're projected at -175 and +155, respectively, to go No. 2 overall. You can take either of those options or the field at +800 to with the second pick.
Next up are odds for the fourth overall pick (presumably because Sabally and Cox will be selected with the Nos. 2 and 3 picks) are Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter (-150), UConn's Megan Walker (+175), Cox (+700) and the field (+700).
WNBA Draft No. 1 overall pick history
Ionescu is slated to become Oregon's first-ever No. 1 overall pick and the fifth such selection to hail from the Pac-12. Below is a rundown of the former No. 1 overall picks, dating back to the inaugural 1997 WNBA Draft:
Year
Player
School/Club
Selecting team
2019
Jackie Young
Notre Dame
Las Vegas Aces
2018
A'ja Wilson
South Carolina
Las Vegas Aces
2017
Kelsey Plum
Washington
San Antonio Stars
2016
Breanna Stewart
UConn
Seattle Storm
2015
Jewell Loyd
Notre Dame
Seattle Storm
2014
Chiney Ogwumike
Stanford
Connecticut Sun
2013
Brittney Griner
Baylor
Phoenix Mercury
2012
Nneka Ogwumike
Stanford
Los Angeles Sparks
2011
Maya Moore
UConn
Minnesota Lynx
2010
Tina Charles
UConn
Connecticut Sun (from Liberty, via Sparks, via Lynx)
2009
Angel McCoughtry
Louisville
Atlanta Dream
2008
Candace Parker
Tennessee
Los Angeles Sparks
2007
Lindsey Harding
Duke
Phoenix Mercury (to Lynx)
2006
Seimone Augustus
LSU
Minnesota Lynx
2005
Janel McCarville
Minnesota
Charlotte Sting
2004
Diana Taurasi
UConn
Phoenix Mercury
2003
LaToya Thomas
Mississippi State
Cleveland Rockers
2002
Sue Bird
UConn
Seattle Storm
2001
Lauren Jackson
Canberra
Seattle Storm
2000
Ann Wauters
Valenciennes
Cleveland Rockers
1999
Chamique Holdsclaw
Tennessee
Washington Mystics
1998
Małgorzata Dydek
Poland
Utah Starzz
1997
Tina Thompson
USC
Houston Comets