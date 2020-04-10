WNBA Draft 2020 date, TV channel, pick order, odds & everything else to know

Sporting News

The 2020 WNBA Draft has a unique opportunity in front of it, even if it occurs in a less-than-ideal situation.

Due to the postponement and outright cancellation of most sports because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) — including the 2020 Women's NCAA Tournament — the WNBA must conduct a virtual draft. That means WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will receive no reactions when she calls the names of each player selected, nor can we see the reaction of the players themselves.

But: The WNBA will have no competition from other events, live or otherwise, as it conducts its draft. The league will have a chance to showcase its next group of stars in a spotlight it has never had before.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: WNBA players react to groundbreaking new CBA: 'A historic day'

That includes players such as Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, the runaway favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft.

With that, here's everything you need to know about the 2020 WNBA Draft, including the date, TV schedule, location, picks, updated betting odds and more.

When is the WNBA Draft in 2020?

  • Date: Friday, April 17

  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

The entirety of the three-round WNBA Draft will take place on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET. The league decided to keep its scheduled draft date in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and will conduct the event virtually, similar to how the NFL is handling its draft.

Where is the WNBA Draft?

The draft, originally slated to be held at Nike New York Headquarters in New York, one of the regions most deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be conducted virtually in line with social distancing guidelines.

“The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

How to watch WNBA Draft 2020 live

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ESPN

  • Live stream: Watch ESPN

The decision to air the 2020 WNBA Draft on ESPN did not come without controversy; initially, ESPN elected to air it on ESPN2 instead of its main channel, despite there being no live sports or other events for the draft to compete with (ESPN's watch guide simply had "movie" airing on ESPN). ESPN later pivoted so that the WNBA would run on its main channel.

Here is the full TV schedule and streaming options for the 2020 WNBA Draft:

WNBA Draft pick order 2020

Each of the three 12-pick rounds will take place on the same day; the New York Liberty, which own the first pick of the draft, will not have another selection, barring a trade, until Round 3 with the 26th overall pick.

The Dallas Wings have the most picks of any team in the draft, with six, including four in the first round. They're followed by the Atlanta Dream, with five total picks; every other team has at least two picks except the Las Vegas Aces, who have just one in the fourth-to-last pick of the draft).

Round 1

Overall pick

Team

1.

New York Liberty

2.

Dallas Wings

3.

Indiana Fever

4.

Atlanta Dream

5.

Dallas Wings

6.

Minnesota Lynx

7.

Dallas Wings

8.

Chicago Sky

9.

Dallas Wings

10.

Phoenix Mercury

11.

Seattle Storm

12.

Washington Mystics

Round 2

Overall pick

Team

13.

Atlanta Dream

14.

Indiana Fever

15.

Dallas Wings

16.

Minnesota Lynx

17.

Atlanta Dream

18.

Phoenix Mercury

19.

Seattle Storm

20.

Los Angeles Sparks

21.

Dallas Wings

22.

Los Angeles Sparks

23.

Connecticut Sun

24.

Washington Mystics

Round 3

Overall pick

Team

25.

Atlanta Dream

26.

New York Liberty

27.

Atlanta Dream

28.

Indiana Fever

29.

Phoenix Mercury

30.

Chicago Sky

31.

Seattle Storm

32.

Chicago Sky

33.

Las Vegas Aces

34.

Los Angeles Sparks

35.

Connecticut Sun

36.

Washington Mystics

WNBA Draft odds 2020

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is the runaway favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 draft. BetOnline (via SportsInsider ) has her listed at -2000 odds to go No. 1 overall, and +700 not to go No. 1 overall. Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally and Baylor's Lauren Cox are next up in the projections; they're projected at -175 and +155, respectively, to go No. 2 overall. You can take either of those options or the field at +800 to with the second pick.

Next up are odds for the fourth overall pick (presumably because Sabally and Cox will be selected with the Nos. 2 and 3 picks) are Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter (-150), UConn's Megan Walker (+175), Cox (+700) and the field (+700).

WNBA Draft No. 1 overall pick history

Ionescu is slated to become Oregon's first-ever No. 1 overall pick and the fifth such selection to hail from the Pac-12. Below is a rundown of the former No. 1 overall picks, dating back to the inaugural 1997 WNBA Draft:

Year

Player

School/Club

Selecting team

2019

Jackie Young

Notre Dame

Las Vegas Aces

2018

A'ja Wilson

South Carolina

Las Vegas Aces

2017

Kelsey Plum

Washington

San Antonio Stars

2016

Breanna Stewart

UConn

Seattle Storm

2015

Jewell Loyd

Notre Dame

Seattle Storm

2014

Chiney Ogwumike

Stanford

Connecticut Sun

2013

Brittney Griner

Baylor

Phoenix Mercury

2012

Nneka Ogwumike

Stanford

Los Angeles Sparks

2011

Maya Moore

UConn

Minnesota Lynx

2010

Tina Charles

UConn

Connecticut Sun (from Liberty, via Sparks, via Lynx)

2009

Angel McCoughtry

Louisville

Atlanta Dream

2008

Candace Parker

Tennessee

Los Angeles Sparks

2007

Lindsey Harding

Duke

Phoenix Mercury (to Lynx)

2006

Seimone Augustus

LSU

Minnesota Lynx

2005

Janel McCarville

Minnesota

Charlotte Sting

2004

Diana Taurasi

UConn

Phoenix Mercury

2003

LaToya Thomas

Mississippi State

Cleveland Rockers

2002

Sue Bird

UConn

Seattle Storm

2001

Lauren Jackson

Canberra

Seattle Storm

2000

Ann Wauters

Valenciennes

Cleveland Rockers

1999

Chamique Holdsclaw

Tennessee

Washington Mystics

1998

Małgorzata Dydek

Poland

Utah Starzz

1997

Tina Thompson

USC

Houston Comets

What to Read Next