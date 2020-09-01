Here's where to find the iconic shirt Courtney Vandersloot wore on her record-breaking night

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

WNBA veteran Courtney Vandersloot had a Monday to remember down in Bradenton. The Chicago Sky guard broke a league record for the most assists in a single game with 18. The last person to put up this many assists in a WNBA contest was Ticha Penicheiro, who recorded 16 in 1998 and again in 2002.

“You know, at the end of the day these records don’t really matter. It matters that we won the game. But they do matter when you see your team that happy for you." - @sloot22 pic.twitter.com/Meh8owC390 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 1, 2020

“You know, at the end of the day these records don’t really matter. It matters that we won the game. But they do matter when you see your team that happy for you,” the 31-year-old said in her post-match address.

Vandersloot’s words certainly rang true, but it was also what she was wearing that caught the eye of supporters. The former Gonzaga star had on a t-shirt with “Put women’s sports on tv” written on the front alongside graphics of various balls inside televisions. Questions of where the shirt could be purchased soon flooded Twitter and after a bit of searching, we found where exactly these tees can be found.

