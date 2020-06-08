WNBA unveils 'Bigger than Ball' apparel, vowing to donate proceeds to fight racial injustice

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Joining the millions nationwide protesting racial inequality and police brutality, on Thursday the WNBA declared that current issues happening in the United States are “bigger than ball.”

“Throughout this unprecedented time, we must address the recent killings and acts of racial injustice,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms and will work to bring measurable and meaningful societal change.”

As a part of their responsibility to bring attention to these concerns, the league also unveiled apparel with the same poignant message.

“The WNBA is donating its #BiggerThanBall proceeds to the Equal Justice Initiative to raise awareness regarding social injustice in this country and the need for meaningful change,” the Instagram caption read.

Priced at $32 a shirt and $75 for a hoodie, you can purchase your own “Bigger than Ball” merchandise below.



